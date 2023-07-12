Emma Sharp, lifelong artist and retired business owner, has died at 74

Emma Sharp, 74, of Philadelphia, lifelong artist, retired business owner, and caregiver, died Saturday, July 1, of a stroke at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood.

Mrs. Sharp moved to North Philadelphia from South Carolina with her mother and sisters in 1950 when she was 2 and spent the rest of her life creating colorful crafts, operating a consignment shop in West Philadelphia, tending to adults with special needs, raising her family, and ministering as a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

She married artist Walter Stephens in 1973, and together they studied art, created an eclectic collection, and shared their vision of personal expression with other artists, family, and friends. She specialized in mixed-media art and handmade crafts, and especially enjoyed exhibiting her jewelry, reupholstered furniture, bath and body products, dolls, and clothing at art fairs and festivals.

“She always had a project for us to do, like teaching us how to make soap, paint flowers, and make jewelry,” said her granddaughter Psalm S. Mobley.

Mrs. Sharp, her sister Betty, and business partner Debbie Farmer owned and operated a consignment store on Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia for years, and sold clothing and household goods. Closer to home, she helped develop and tended community gardens in her neighborhood, and shared family secrets about food sustainability and preparation.

She liked to buy flowers as often as possible because “you would feel good every time you looked at them,” Farmer said.

She was also an accomplished cook, self-published poet, and worked for a time in group homes as an aid to those with special needs. “She deeply cared for others,” said longtime friend Jean Waites-Howard.

In a tribute, her family said: “Emma could not be confined to a box. Her wings spread too wide.”

“Her canvas stretched beyond life’s constraints.” Mrs. Sharp's daughter Ayanna Smith

Mrs. Sharp joined the Jehovah’s Witnesses in the early 1980s and traveled to France, South Africa, and elsewhere during her ministry. She also hosted church members from other countries at her home. “Her faith provided her with strength and comfort,” her family said.

Born Oct. 17, 1948, in Summerton, S.C., Emma Selena Canty graduated from William Penn High School in North Philadelphia. She attended Community College of Philadelphia and earned certificates of achievement at several local art schools.

She and Stephens had daughters Ayanna, Maisha, and Nia, and son Seitu, and lived in West Philadelphia. They divorced later, and he died in 2008. She married Theodore Sharp in 1998.

Mrs. Sharp was an avid reader and well-known at her local library. She liked jazz music, cooked delicious zucchini bread, and hosted many dinner parties at her home. “She had this amazing way to melt your soul with her words and her beautiful smile,” said longtime friend Halima Brown Manzanera.

She was called Honey by her 12 grandchildren, and she taught them about art, travel, and mindfulness. She inspired her granddaughter Zora Teacher to embrace poetry, and her grandson Enzi Teacher said: “That smile and laugh of hers was so contagious. Her sense of humor would brighten anyone’s day.”

Her grandson August Teacher said: “You constantly could make us laugh and smile, and it was clear how much you loved us.” She took her granddaughters on a memorable journey to Paris one year, and granddaughter Sanaa J. Mobley said: “It was so nice to spend that time with Honey.”

She had eight siblings, and her sister Darlene Williams said Mrs. Sharp often answered her telephone by saying: “Hello special person.” Her sister Eleanor Smith said: “She was not just my sister by flesh, but my spiritual sister also.”

Mrs. Sharp was focused, organized, and generally reserved. “But she always stood out,” said her daughter Ayanna Smith. “Kindness was huge to her, and she left a joyful legacy that will transcend beyond her time. Her life was a symphony of love, resilience, and creativity.”

In addition to her husband, children, and grandchildren, Mrs. Sharp is survived by four sisters, two brothers, and other relatives. A brother and sister died earlier.

A service is to be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2901 W. Glenwood Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121. A reception is to follow at 6 p.m. at 700 N. Cedar Rd., Jenkintown, Pa. 19046.