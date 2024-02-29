Fannie L. Jackson, advocate for the blind and theologian, has died at 98

Fannie L. Jackson, 98, of Philadelphia, longtime advocate for the blind, theologian, college graduate at 89, and tireless volunteer, died Wednesday, Feb. 21, of age-associated decline at Centennial Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center after a recent fall.

Blinded in an accident when she was 15, Ms. Jackson went on to create a remarkable life in the garment industry, personal childcare, social services, and religion. She declined a government disability pension when she was young, mastered sewing at Alabama Industries for the Blind in the 1950s, and told family and friends proudly for the rest of her life that she was the first Black blind person to work in the state’s garment industry.

She moved to Philadelphia in the 1960s and received a standing ovation in 2015 from fellow graduates and staff when she earned a bachelor’s degree in biblical studies at Lancaster Bible College’s Center for Urban Theological Studies in North Philadelphia. She was 89.

She volunteered for decades as a peer counselor for the blind, especially women, and was active with paratransit services, the Arc social services organization, Women in Transition, and other service groups. She worked for garment manufacturers at first in Philadelphia and later as a live-in child aide for families with small children.

She was good with kids, and her siblings, nieces, and nephews made memorable visits from Detroit and elsewhere. “Your great sense of humor illuminated our moments, and your profound lessons about the Lord enriched our lives,” her family said in a tribute.

She moved from Alabama to Michigan with siblings in the 1950s but soon wanted to strike out on her own. So she moved alone to Philadelphia, sought guidance from local agencies, and lived most recently on Locust Street near Washington Square.

“Despite barriers she encountered earlier in her life, she was insistent that there are good people of every race and creed, and she never despaired.” Longtime friend Sharon Haynie on Ms. Jackson's positive attitude.

“She was very determined to prove a point, that she could make it on her own,” said her niece, Kim Young. “Some people didn’t think she could do it, and she wanted to prove them wrong.”

Ms. Jackson was funny and told endearing stories, especially about her guide dogs, Bunny and Casey. She quoted Helen Keller, saying: “The only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision.” On her own, she liked to add: “Knowledge is understanding” and “Sighted people think with their eyes. Blind people think with their brains.”

She was generally optimistic, family and friends said, despite facing lifelong challenges of racism as well as blindness. She often ended her phone conversations by saying: “Be not dismayed. God will take care.”

She earned a General Educational Development certificate and associate degree at Community College of Philadelphia in her 70s, and the Center for Urban Theological Studies created its annual Fannie Jackson Award for overcoming obstacles in 2015. “We admired her agency and independence,” said longtime friend Sharon Haynie, “and we loved and adored her feisty spirit.”

Advertisement

One of 12 children, Fannie Louise Jackson was born Oct. 10, 1925, on a farm in Selma, Ala. She embraced her religion as a young woman and played hymns on the keyboard throughout her life.

She gave advice and stayed in touch with family and friends through daily telephone calls, and they knew to set aside at least an hour because, Young said, “she liked to talk.” She gave bibles as presents, quoted scripture often, and worshipped most recently at the True Gospel Tabernacle Family Church on Tasker Street.

“Your impact on our lives is immeasurable, and you will be dearly missed,” her family said. Young said: “She had a vision, through God’s word, to accomplish her goals, and she did indeed.”

In addition to her nieces and nephews, Ms. Jackson is survived by a sister and other relatives. Six brothers and four sisters died earlier.

Services were held Thursday, Feb. 29.

Donations in her name may be made to the Lancaster Bible College’s Center for Urban Theological Studies, 901 Eden Rd., Lancaster, Pa. 17601; and the Elizabeth Roe Dunning Club, 412 Valley View Rd., Media, Pa. 19063.