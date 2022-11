In 2018, Msgr. Michael Doyle greeted well-wishers as Millennium Park near Sacred Heart Church in Camden was renamed Michael J. Doyle Park and Fishing Pier. Read more

Services for Msgr. Michael J. Doyle have been scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Sacred Heart Church, 1739 Ferry Ave., in Camden’s Waterfront South neighborhood.

Father Doyle died Nov. 4 — the day after his 88th birthday — at his home across from Sacred Heart School. He had served as Sacred Heart’s pastor for nearly half a century, during which also was among the city’s best-known and most devoted champions.

The Most Rev. Dennis J. Sullivan, bishop of the Diocese of Camden, will celebrate Mass at 11:30 a.m. Fridayat Sacred Heart. Extended viewing hours will follow until 10 p.m. Friday at the church.

Viewing hours will continue on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the church, where a Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m.

Immediately after the Saturday Mass, Father Doyle will be interred in Camden’s Harleigh Cemetery, where two of his favorite poets — Walt Whitman and Nick Virgilio — also are buried.

Donations may be made to the Sacred Heart School Sponsorship, 1739 Ferry Ave., Camden, N.J. 08104.