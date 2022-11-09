Services for Msgr. Michael J. Doyle have been scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Sacred Heart Church, 1739 Ferry Ave., in Camden’s Waterfront South neighborhood.

Father Doyle died Nov. 4 — the day after his 88th birthday — at his home across from Sacred Heart School. He had served as Sacred Heart’s pastor for nearly half a century, during which also was among the city’s best-known and most devoted champions.

The Most Rev. Dennis J. Sullivan, bishop of the Diocese of Camden, will celebrate Mass at 11:30 a.m. Fridayat Sacred Heart. Extended viewing hours will follow until 10 p.m. Friday at the church.

Viewing hours will continue on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the church, where a Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m.

Immediately after the Saturday Mass, Father Doyle will be interred in Camden’s Harleigh Cemetery, where two of his favorite poets — Walt Whitman and Nick Virgilio — also are buried.

Donations may be made to the Sacred Heart School Sponsorship, 1739 Ferry Ave., Camden, N.J. 08104.