Florence D. Brown, retired VA administrator, longtime arts advocate, artist, and former model, has died at 101

Florence D. Brown, 101, of Wallingford, retired administrator at the Veterans Administration hospital in Philadelphia, longtime arts advocate, artist, and former model, died Wednesday, April 24, of aspiration pneumonia at her home.

Organized in the office, efficient on projects, and always gregarious, Mrs. Brown was a natural-born leader and administrator. She excelled in the 1950s as an innovative assistant to the chief of admissions at the new VA hospital in Philadelphia and earlier in administrative civil service roles.

She assisted VA leadership and helped establish the new hospital in University City in 1952, and retired in 1958 when the first of her two daughters was born. Previously, she worked in civil service for the Army Signal Corps office in Philadelphia and then at a VA mental hygiene clinic and dental services office.

In the 1960s, Mrs. Brown became active with the Community Arts Center in Wallingford, and, again, her energy and charisma led to leadership positions. She was a dynamic fundraiser for decades, chaired several key committees, organized annual galas, and served on the center’s board of directors.

An artist herself, she took classes at the CAC and created memorable miniature rooms, sculptures, and paintings. She also volunteered as a model for other students.

The CAC named a studio and studio fund for her, and recognized her many contributions again at a 2023 gala. She also raised funds and ran events for the Hedgerow Theatre, and served on the board of the Media Theater. “And she did it all with style, grace, and intention,” a CAC official said in a Facebook tribute.

Mrs. Brown won a Best Dressed on Chestnut Street contest in the 1950s and went on to a 10-year modeling career that featured high-end fashion shows, public appearances in downtown stores, and celebrity events in Philadelphia and Atlantic City. She wore beautiful clothes and hats, and mingled with Grace Kelly, Benny Goodman, and Gene Krupa. “She enjoyed the limelight,” her family said in a tribute.

She created much of her own wardrobe, on and off the runway, and offered fashion tips as a fashionista on WPEN’s popular “Mr. and Mrs. at Breakfast” radio show. Friends on Facebook called her “the epitome of class and grace” and “a stunning woman, clearly a force of nature.”

Her family said: “Florence had an aura about her. Her laughter was infectious, her personality effervescent. She exuded genuine warmth, making everyone around her feel special.”

Florence DeMirjian was born Feb. 25, 1923, in Istanbul, in what is now Türkiye, and moved with her family to Philadelphia when she was 6 months old. She grew up in West Philadelphia during the Great Depression and graduated from West Philadelphia High School in 1941.

She met Jim Brown at the VA hospital in 1952, went out for coffee, and they married in 1953. They had daughters Joyce and Sally, and lived in Wallingford. Her husband died in 1990.

Mrs. Brown enjoyed decorating her home, and she collected art and antiques. She attended the Armenian Martyrs’ Congregational Church when she was young and later became a deacon and elder at Swarthmore Presbyterian Church. Sometimes, she read scripture at Sunday service in her distinctive style.

She made friends easily, laughed a lot, and played hilarious practical jokes, her daughters said. She liked nature and challenges and being surrounded by family.

“She was bubbly, and her personality attracted people,” said her daughter Joyce. “She was a very fun mother.” Her daughter Sally said, “She was a gem.”

In addition to her daughters, Mrs. Brown is survived by seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and other relatives. Three sisters and three brothers died earlier.

Services are to be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 1, at Swarthmore Presbyterian Church, 727 Harvard Ave., Swarthmore, Pa. 19081.

Donations in her name may be made to the hunger fund at Swarthmore Presbyterian Church, 727 Harvard Ave., Swarthmore, Pa. 19081; and the Florence Brown studio fund at the Community Arts Center in Wallingford, 414 Plush Mill Rd., Wallingford, Pa. 19086.