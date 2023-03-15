George F. Kalf, professor emeritus of biochemistry at Jefferson, researcher, writer, and mentor, has died at 92

George F. Kalf, 92, of Warminster, professor emeritus of biochemistry and molecular biology at Thomas Jefferson University, researcher, writer, philanthropist, and mentor, died Wednesday, March 1, of congestive heart failure at his home at Ann’s Choice retirement community.

A groundbreaking researcher and prolific writer, Dr. Kalf was internationally known for, among other things, his study of mitochondria and its generation of cellular energy, and the role of benzene in acute myeloid leukemia. Beginning in 1966, he taught and conducted research at Jefferson Medical College, now the Sidney Kimmel Medical College, mentored graduate students as they sought their doctorates, and oversaw the school’s research and biosafety programs as associate dean of scientific affairs from 1995 to 2005.

Before Jefferson, he was assistant professor of biochemistry at the New Jersey College of Medicine and Dentistry in Newark, and his pioneering research from 1959 to 1966 on mitochondria of the heart led the American Heart Association to underwrite his work. He was also an adjunct professor of pharmacology and toxicology at Rutgers University.

Dr. Kalf contributed to the revolutionary research on disaccharides and enzymes as he pursued his doctorate at Yale University in the late 1950s, and was a postdoctoral research fellow for the National Polio Foundation. He trained in immunology for a year at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s national animal disease laboratory.

He published dozens of scientific papers that were cited thousands of times by his colleagues, coedited several books, and spoke at numerous conferences, seminars, and meetings in the United States, Europe, South America, and elsewhere. He was a member of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, British Biochemical Society, American Association for Cancer Research, and other organizations.

Having attended college on several scholarships and grants, he was devoted to providing educational opportunities for others, especially at his alma mater, Upsala College in New Jersey, and Bay Path University in Massachusetts, the alma mater of his wife, Jeanne. To that end, they created the Jeanne Williams Kalf ‘51 Endowed Scholarship and Dr. George F. Kalf Endowed Scholarship, and contributed to the Carol A. Leary Scholarship at Bay Path.

“These endowments answer perhaps our highest calling as an educational institution, namely to provide women with access to a brighter future through a world-class education,” Bay Path president Sandra J. Doran said in a tribute.

Dr. Kalf also advised Bay Path officials regarding a new physician assistant studies program and the development of its Philip H. Ryan Health Center. As a result, he earned the school’s 2015 President’s Award for service and support, and in 2019 was awarded an honorary doctorate of humane letters.

“But, perhaps most importantly,” school officials said in 2015, “Dr. Kalf is a role model of kindness and professionalism for our Bay Path students.”

Recently, the school created the annual Dr. George F. Kalf Excellence in Science Award for a graduating senior who excels in chemistry, biology, physics, or mathematics. Due to financial constraints, he never envisioned going to college himself. “So when he did,” his daughter, Charlotte Green, said, “he was always anxious to pay it back.”

In an online tribute, a former colleague said Dr. Kalf was a “consummate academic professional and role model. His was a career worthy of immense pride.”

George Frederick Kalf was born Dec. 22, 1930, in New Britain, Conn. He received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry at Upsala in 1952, a master’s degree in biochemistry at Pennsylvania State University in 1954, and a doctorate in biochemistry at Yale in 1957.

He dated Jeanne Williams in high school, and they married, had son Thomas and daughter Charlotte, and lived in Huntingdon Valley for 45 years. They moved to Anne’s Choice in 2006. His wife died in 2010.

Dr. Kalf was former chair of the Lower Moreland Township Authority, on the board of trustees at the Huntingdon Valley Library, and active on the council at Gloria Dei Church.

He was an avid reader and studied U.S. military history. “He was always learning,” said his daughter-in-law, Carol. “He looked up everything he didn’t know.”

Dr. Kalf sailed, played tennis into his 60s, and liked to travel and lounge with his family on the beach in Avalon. Despite his professional achievements, he was unassuming and considered his children and grandchildren his greatest legacy.

“He watched over everybody,” his son said. “No matter what, he would put his stuff aside and ask about us.”

In addition to his children and daughter-in-law, Dr. Kalf is survived by four grandchildren, significant other Eleanor Nygren, and other relatives.

Visitation with the family is at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at Ann’s Choice Chapel, 30000 Ann’s Choice Way, Warminster, Pa. 18974. A service is to follow at 10 a.m.

Donations in his name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.