George Widman, Pulitzer Prize finalist photographer, has died at 79

George Widman, 79, of Trappe, longtime award-winning Associated Press staff photographer, finalist for the 1988 Pulitzer Prize in feature photography, former director of photography for Gannett newspapers in New York, owner of George Widman Photography LLC, and veteran, died Friday, March 8, of lung cancer at his home.

Mr. Widman’s career featured countless friendships and photos, most notably a 1987 image of a Philadelphia man experiencing homelessness that was among three finalists for a 1988 Pulitzer Prize. He worked for AP from 1982 until his retirement in 2007, and many of his thousands of photographs appeared in The Inquirer, Daily News, and other publications around the world.

He covered news, politics, sports, entertainment, and any other event that required visual representation. His most memorable photos were often dramatic, sentimental, and taken from unique perspectives.

He covered Julius Erving and the 76ers during their 1983 NBA championship season, Sen. Joe Biden’s 1988 run for the U.S. presidency, and the Phillies’ appearance in the 1993 World Series. He won the AP’s 1985 award for top news photos and 1986 award for best feature photo.

“He was an ace sports photographer, but he could shoot anything,” former AP colleague Sally Hale told the AP.

Other colleagues praised his “wit, humor, and intelligence” in online tributes. They said he was “a mentor, true friend, and teacher.” He shared his insights freely on the job and at workshops, and was especially adept in mastering the many emerging digital technologies.

He earlier composed much of his own obituary that appeared online and said: “Teaching photo lighting to hundreds of South American photojournalists in Cartagena, Columbia, with Bob Laramie, with help from Jon Falk, was a gas.” Steven Falk, longtime staff photographer for the Daily News and Inquirer, said: “George was always ready to help other photographers, especially the new up-and-coming ones. A great photographer and a great friend.”

Mr. Widman served as director of photography for Gannett in Utica and Binghamton, N.Y., from 1972 to 1982. He also picked up jobs as a freelance photographer for AP, and, among other plum assignments, covered the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow and Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Based in Philadelphia for three decades, he covered Star Wars movie premiers, Randall Cunningham and the Eagles, five mayors, Eric Lindros and the Flyers, and numerous Fourth of July fireworks shows. A former colleague said Mr. Widman’s motto was: If you can’t make it good, make it big.

His photo of the Statue of Liberty centennial celebration won the 1986 AP award for best feature photo, but his favorite assignment came in the sky above South Philadelphia. He said in his own obituary: “He considered his actual flying of the Goodyear blimp [and nearly crashing it] before the 1985 Live Aid Concert in Philly to be the highlight of his career.”

He established George Widman Photography LLC in 2002 and contracted out to colleges, hotels, museums, businesses, and other clients. His photojournalist background was “an asset for marketing and public relations assignments,” he said on his website.

George Parker Widman was born Sept. 16, 1944, in Utica, N.Y. He was reared in New Hartford, N.Y., and photography was his thing from the start.

He built a dark room in his childhood home, and a photo he took as a high school student made the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine. He took photography classes at Rochester Institute of Technology in New York after high school and worked for a few Gannett newspapers in Utica before being drafted in 1965.

He analyzed aerial photography aboard aircraft carriers near Vietnam for Naval intelligence for four years and returned to work in New York after his discharge. He met fellow journalist Sarah Howard, and they married in 1970, and had sons Duncan and James. His wife died in 2012.

Mr. Widman was interested in history, and he embraced his Scotch-Canadian ancestry. His work took him around the country and the world, and he said visits to Scotland, New Zealand, and Vietnam were among his favorite experiences.

He had a booming voice, loved to tell stories about life behind the lens, and constantly interacted with neighbors in tiny Trappe. “He was a character,” said his son Duncan.

He enjoyed his dogs and cats, never lost his zeal for photography, and was touching up family photos even as his health declined. “He was,” said his son, Duncan, “a great father and grandfather.”

In addition to his sons, Mr. Widman is survived by two grandsons, a brother, a sister, and other relatives. A sister died earlier.

Services were held March 16.

Donations in his name may be made to Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, Ariz. 72202.