Gerry Escovitz, 85, of Ardmore, retired vice dean and professor of medicine at the Medical College of Pennsylvania, expert and international consultant on medical education, and former chair of the board of directors at Freire Charter School, died Sunday, May 29, of a cardiac event at his home.

Celebrated by his colleagues at Freire in 2020 for his “consultation, strength, counsel, insight, and curiosity,” Dr. Escovitz, they said, challenged students everywhere to become “critical thinkers, doers, knowers, visionaries, inventors, and leaders ready to build the future.”

Dedicated to education and inspired by young people, he served on the board of directors at the Philadelphia high school beginning in 2001, was vice chair, treasurer, chair of the education committee, and then, from 2014 to 2020, chair of the board. “He had such passion for the school,” said his wife, Francyn. “He believed in the youth of tomorrow and today.”

Dr. Escovitz helped Freire establish a permanent school on Chestnut Street, earn national attention for accelerating student growth, and add a middle school on Market Street, a tech school on Broad Street, and a second high school in Wilmington. “He was inquisitive, involved, thoughtful, and very funny,” Kelly Davenport, chief executive officer and network founder at Freire Schools, said in a tribute. “But, most of all, he really loved our kids.”

Dr. Escovitz helped 2,500 students graduate during his two decades of leadership at Freire. At their June board meeting, the directors said he “always believed in the right for every student to have the best, top-notch college prep education regardless of race, background, zip code, or experience. Gerry, you will guide us, and our commitment is to honor you now after you have honored students all these years.”

Before his time at Freire, Dr. Escovitz championed medical education and research for nearly three decades as a doctor, professor, and administrator at the Medical College of Pennsylvania, now the Drexel University College of Medicine, and as senior vice president and chief operating officer for the Allegheny Health Education and Research Foundation.

He published papers on continuing medical education, health care accountability systems, and other medical topics, and directed domestic and international medical education projects with the American College of Physicians, the Association of American Medical Colleges, and the Society of Medical College Directors of Continuing Medical Education.

Certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology, he began his career in Philadelphia in 1969 as assistant professor and deputy director of the regional medical program at Jefferson Medical College, now the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University. He earned grants, served on medical committees, commissions, councils, and boards across the country and in Israel, and was a Rockefeller Foundation scholar in residence in Bellagio, Italy, in 1991.

Born June 26, 1936, in Boston, Dr. Escovitz graduated from Boston Latin School, still the oldest existing school in the United States. He earned a bachelor’s degree at Harvard College in 1958 and a medical degree from the State University of New York Downstate in Brooklyn in 1962. He worked for the U.S. Public Health Service in the 1960s and went on to serve with several organizations, including as president in 1983 of the Society of Medical College Directors of Continuing Medical Education.

He married Ellen Strober, and they had daughters Karen and Lisa. After a divorce, he married Francyn Elion Sacks in 1998 and welcomed her two sons and two grandchildren into the family. “I always said I hit the jackpot,” his wife said.

Dr. Escovitz was a lifelong Red Sox fan, played tennis and golf, liked classical music, and became a choral singer in his 60s. He was witty, humorous, and optimistic, maintained many long-term friendships, and was interested in history and politics.

“He was a Renaissance man,” his wife said. “He would help anyone. He cared about others. He was a special person.”

In addition to his wife, former wife, and daughters, Dr. Escovitz is survived by three grandchildren, a brother, and other relatives.

Services were June 1.

Donations in his name may be made to the Dr. Gerald Escovitz memorial fund at Freire Charter School, Freire Foundation, PO Box 59028, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102.