Gloria J. Smallwood, pastor, teacher, writer, and artist, has died at 81

Gloria J. Smallwood, 81, of Philadelphia, pastor, teacher, writer, and artist, died Friday, July 21, of kidney disease at Little Flower Manor nursing home in Darby.

Daughter of two pastors and sister of two teachers, the Rev. Smallwood contributed to her family’s legacy of community service by offering inspirational talks at church on Sundays and informative classroom instruction during the week. She specialized in reading, English, and religious studies as a teacher, and usually focused her Sunday homilies around what she called “Jesus’ punch line.”

One of her most memorable punch lines was “It’s no accident,” said her sister Carole Smallwood-Statham. “It was about how our lives are predestined,” her sister said. “To God, what happens in our lives is no accident.”

“Her sermons were powerful,” said Rev. Smallwood’s daughter Toni. “She was down-to-earth and talked about things people could relate to.”

Rev. Smallwood pastored to African Methodist Episcopal congregations in Philadelphia, Maryland, California, and Nevada over her career. She taught religious classes at City Wide Interdenominational Christian Training Institute in Philadelphia and the Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley, Calif., and college courses in education at the University of Denver.

She also taught reading, English, and other subjects to elementary, middle school, and high school students in Philadelphia and California. She worked with students for a time at the Youth Study Center in Philadelphia and found particular satisfaction in helping disadvantaged young people improve their reading.

“She loved to see her students make breakthroughs,” her sister said.

Rev. Smallwood grew up in Philadelphia and graduated from Cheyney University with a bachelor’s degree in education and Temple University with a master’s degree in education. Later, she earned a master’s degree in theology from Pacific School of Religion and a doctorate of philosophy from the University of California, Berkeley.

She became involved in the African Methodist Episcopal Church in the 1970s while working in Denver and was ordained as an itinerant elder in the early 1980s. She retired in 2010 after serving 10 years as assistant pastor at Allen A.M.E. Church in Philadelphia.

She published articles about women serving in the clergy and other topics, and planned to collaborate with her sister on a book. “She was very talented,” her sister said. “She never sat still and was always doing something.”

Gloria Jean Smallwood was born July 3, 1942, in Philadelphia. She lived in Wayne as a girl, moved back to Philadelphia, and played on the varsity field hockey team at John Bartram High School. She left Philadelphia for California in the late 1960s after college, went to graduate school there, and worked at night in a post office while teaching during the day.

She had daughter Toni in 1962 and lived most recently in West Philadelphia.

After she retired, Rev. Smallwood created a ministerial brand called God Graphics, and she designed and produced handmade greeting cards and artwork that feature verses of Scripture and the logo WTHOG, With the Help of God. She was also an avid photographer who carried her camera practically everywhere and even developed her own film.

She flashed an engaging smile often, liked to cook, and was “adventurous, industrious, artistic, creative, and entrepreneurial,” her family said in a tribute. “She had a bounce-back spirit that would not allow adversity to win.”

Her sister said: “She was social, helpful, and a good friend. She loved everybody and was quick to forgive.” Her daughter said: “She was a great mom, always joyful, happy, and encouraging.”

In addition to her daughter and sister, Rev. Smallwood is survived by a granddaughter and other relatives. A sister died earlier.

Services were held Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Donations in her name may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 E. 33rd St., New York, N.Y. 10016; and the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Va. 22116.