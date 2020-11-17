"Graham Smith’s range ran the gamut from the title role in King Lear, to the dotty old servant Firs in The Cherry Orchard, to gripping contemporary dramas like Lucy Kirkwood’s The Children, " said Cameron Kelsall, a Philadelphia area theater critic. “Every time I opened a program at People’s Light and saw his name, I knew it was a guarantee of quality. He was an old-school journeyman actor, the likes of which are becoming increasingly rare.”