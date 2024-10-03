Harry J. Nesbitt III, retired magisterial district judge in Horsham and former business owner, has died at 61

Harry J. Nesbitt III, 61, of Horsham, retired magisterial district judge, former co-owner and president of Nesbitt Graphics Inc., and award-winning fisherman, died Sunday, Sept. 29, of cancer at his home.

Judge Nesbitt grew up on a farm in Horsham in the 1960s and ‘70s, graduated from Hatboro-Horsham High School in 1980, and helped direct his family businesses over the next four decades. He joined the family pre-press company, Ruttle Graphics, after high school and then opened and operated his own firm, Nesbitt Graphics, with other family members from 1998 until it was sold in 2011.

Advertisement

He impressed business colleagues and relatives with his work ethic and energy. He was good at building relationships and became known as an executive who valued collaboration and inclusiveness. “He was for the people,” said his daughter, Samantha.

His grandfather, father, brother, and other family members were longtime civic and business leaders in Horsham, and Judge Nesbitt was motivated in 1999 to run for the position of magisterial district judge. He went on to be reelected three times over 24 years and retired in 2023.

“I possess the ability to be fair, compassionate, and, above all, impartial,” Judge Nesbitt said in The Inquirer’s voters guide in 1999. In January, members of the Horsham Township council recognized his retirement from the bench by citing “his fairness and lifelong service to Horsham Township, which profoundly impacted our community.”

On Facebook, officials of the Horsham Community Police Services said: “Thank you for your service to Horsham. Rest in peace, and we’ll take it from here.” His daughter said: “He was passionate about Horsham.”

Judge Nesbitt’s courtroom was often the first stop for a wide range of cases, such as murder, assault, theft, rape, and traffic violations. He was especially interested in guiding juvenile offenders to successful outcomes, and he focused, his family said, on ways to rehabilitate young people as much as punish them.

“He was truly dedicated to his oath as a judge,” his family said in a tribute. “He displayed a level of reasoned fairness to all those before him and was proud of his positive impact on the community.”

Away from the courtroom and corner office, Judge Nesbitt was an avid fisherman, and he won awards at competitions in South Jersey. He kept his boat, the Bookweiser, and a second home in Cape May, and he casted for mackerel, tuna, flounder, and marlin for years in the Atlantic Ocean.

A friend noted his “smile, intelligence, attention to detail” in a Facebook tribute. Another friend said: “I admired his love for Horsham, and he really cared about all people.”

Harry John Nesbitt III was born Dec. 3, 1962, in Ridgewood, N.J. His family moved to Horsham when he was young, and he grew up fishing, hunting, and roaming around rural Montgomery County.

He married Joan Spuhler, and they had daughters Samantha and Jennifer, and sons Harry IV and Kevin. They divorced later.

Judge Nesbitt was an engaging storyteller, and he told memorable tales about big Flyers games, orange sunsets at the Shore, and that one fish that got away. He played poker, chess, board games and darts.

He loved hockey in general and the Flyers in particular, and cheered for the Eagles and Phillies. He was close to his mother, Marion, and doted on his children and four grandchildren. They said: “Harry was truly one for the ages.”

In addition to his children, grandchildren, mother, and former wife, Judge Nesbitt is survived by a sister, two brothers, and other relatives.

Visitation with the family is to be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 919 Tennis Ave., Maple Glen, Pa. 19002. A memorial service is to follow.

Donations in his name may be made to the Michael L. DiTore Small Moments Foundation, Box 26547, Collegeville, Pa. 19426.