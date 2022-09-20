The Rev. Herbert Lusk II, 69, the outspoken longtime pastor of Greater Exodus Baptist Church and the former Philadelphia Eagle who gained national attention when he became the first NFL player to kneel in prayer in the end zone after scoring a touchdown, died Monday at his Philadelphia home.

“The end zone became my pulpit,” Mr. Lusk would recall later of his end-zone gesture before 48,000 fans — which later would become commonplace — after his 70-yard touchdown run in 1977.

Mr. Lusk later would resume his Eagles’ career — as team chaplain.

His three-year NFL playing career, which coincided with a period of ascendancy for an Eagles’ franchise that had been in disarray, ended in 1978, and “the praying tailback” pursued his ministerial calling. He entered a seminary and became pastor at Greater Exodus, on North Broad Street, in 1982.

At the time, the church was said to be in near bankruptcy with only 18 active members. Under his stewardship the congregation would swell to more than 2,000. Mr. Lusk also was the founder of People for People, and economic-development and job-training center.

“North Philadelphia and our City lost a true friend,” City Council President Darrell L. Clarke said in a statement Tuesday.

Mr. Lusk, a Republican and an antiabortion activist, wasn’t one to avoid controversy and was critical of Black people who criticized him for his political conservatism. “I think that’s foolishness and I think it’s unfortunate,” Mr. Lusk told The Inquirer’s Jenice Armstrong in 2017.

That same year, Mr. Lusk received the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

He is survived by his wife, Vickey, and three children.

Inquirer columnist Jenice Armstrong contributed to this article. This is a developing story and will be updated.