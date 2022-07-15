Howard N. Watson, 93, of Wyncote, a nationally recognized watercolorist and illustrator, teacher, and Air Force veteran, died Friday, June 17, of failing to thrive and other ailments at Edgehill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Glenside.

Known for his bright watercolors, warm tones, and engaging impressionist style, Mr. Watson specialized in Philadelphia scenes, and his images of City Hall, the Art Museum, Italian Market, and Independence Hall are favorites among his collectors. His work sells at auctions and galleries and hangs at the Woodmere Art Museum, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, Drexel University, and elsewhere.

He was an artist-in-residence at President Jimmy Carter’s White House in the 1970s and ‘80s and completed works for President Bill Clinton, Vice President Walter Mondale, singer Perry Como, Hall of Fame basketball coach Jack Ramsay, former Eagles star Tom Brookshier, and local art collector Set Momjian.

“I take these [commissions] as being fun,” the easygoing Mr. Watson told The Inquirer in 1995. “It always has to be fun. I try not to be overwhelmed by anything that I do, because that’s not important. What you are leaving in this world, that’s what’s important.”

His paintings have been featured in many exhibitions and art shows, including Woodmere’s 2015 We Speak: Black Artists in Philadelphia, 1920s-1970s. He said local shows were his favorite. “There are lots of artists in this area, and it’s just nice to exhibit with your friends,” he said in 1995.

Personable and amusing in class, Mr. Watson taught painting for nearly two decades at Woodmere, and the Abington and Oreland Art Centers. He played to full classes wherever he went and was known to pass out tips and advice liberally.

In a 2016 story, the Chestnut Hill Local newspaper described his interaction with students “like an orchestra conductor making sure that every player is in sync.” The preview for his 2016 watercolor and design class at Woodmere said “students learn to design a successful composition and then apply the media in a successful, expressive manner.”

He influenced countless other artists at his popular painting workshops in Philadelphia, across the country, and around the world. He published two 40-page, hardcover collections: 1971′s Philadelphia Watercolors and 1975′s Old Philadelphia Impressions.

An online reviewer said: Old Philadelphia Impressions “brings to life so many of the watercolors that I have never seen. It’s a real treasure.”

He juried shows, was a member of the American Watercolor Society and Allied Artists of America, and past president of the Philadelphia Watercolor Society. He served on boards at Woodmere, the Port of History Museum, Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts, and, closest to his heart, the Philadelphia Committee to End Homelessness.

He was especially proud of raising nearly $30,000 for homelessness projects one year by selling postcards adorned with his art.

Born May 19, 1929, in Pottsville, Mr. Watson was inspired by his father, a cartoonist and photo engraver who let young Howard watch as he drew and refined his comics. Later, an art teacher at Pottsville High School noticed his talent and encouraged Mr. Watson to paint.

After graduating and serving in the Air Force during the Korean War, Mr. Watson studied art at Pennsylvania State University and Temple University’s Tyler School of Art, and graduated from the Museum School of Art, now the University of the Arts. He got illustrating jobs at a department store and an ad agency but liked to work most often as a freelancer.

He married Julia Williams and had daughters Susan and Teresa, and son Christopher. After a divorce, he met Irene Fil in one of his classes at the Abington Art Center, and they married in 1989.

Mr. Watson was good at golf, collected antiques and postcards, and followed the Eagles and Phillies on TV. Although he had a Philadelphia studio for a little while, he worked from his home studio in Wyncote for more than 30 years, starting each morning with a cup of Ovaltine hot chocolate.

He playfully set all the clocks in his paintings to the time he was born, he said. But it’s hard to tell since the clock faces have no numbers, and the hands are identical in length in at least one of the pieces. He also saw images in almost every cloud. “See that flower?” he would ask his wife.

“He was a great person and so much fun to be with,” his wife said. “He was active and caring, saw the bright side of things, and saw art in everything.”

In addition to his wife, son, one daughter, and former wife, Mr. Watson is survived by three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and other relatives. His daughter Teresa and two brothers died earlier.

A celebration of his life is to be held later.