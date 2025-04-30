Jack Falkenbach, expert distiller at Philadelphia Distilling and multiskilled musician, has died at 44

Jack Falkenbach, 44, of Philadelphia, expert distiller and bittering agent at Philadelphia Distilling, former popular bartender around town, creative mixologist, naturalist, and multiskilled musician died Wednesday, April 23, of a pulmonary embolism at his home.

Mr. Falkenbach was eclectic in his interests and achievements. He combined his bachelor’s degree in biology from Pennsylvania State University with a fascination with mixology to create all kinds of new cocktails and bitters. He joined Philadelphia Distilling in 2017 as a friendly bartender out front and quickly made his way back to the distillery and tasting lab.

The distillery debuted his line of Jack’s Bitters in 2018, and he had plans for more, he said. For 20 years, at bars and restaurants all over Philly, Mr. Falkenbach introduced extracts of exotic herbs and spices, what he called “aromatic whatnots,” to traditional cocktails, and the result was Gunpowder Punch, a yogurt sake, and other signature concoctions.

“The draw has always been to create exciting and new combinations of flavors but also including familiar nostalgic flavors” he said in his online profile for Philadelphia Distilling. He said the orris root, with its violet-like scent, was his favorite botanical additive because it is “bright and floral while simultaneously bitter and earthy, gentle and delicate but stands up to other flavors.”

He tended bar at Rouge, Adsum, Oyster House, Charlie Was a Sinner, Rex 1516, and other places before landing at Philadelphia Distilling. Wherever he was, he championed distribution collaboration between distillers, winemakers, brewers, and retail owners, and he organized tastings and other promotional events at his favorite bars and restaurants.

His creations were featured in Philadelphia magazine, Edible Philly, Metro Philadelphia, and other outlets. In 2011, he debuted Gunpowder Punch at Oyster House. It featured cardamom- and white pepper-infused Old Overholt rye whiskey, black tea with a grapefruit peel, and lemon juice.

In 2017, he helped a neighbor create a yogurt sake punch with pineapple and tequila. “He was interested in leaning new things,” said his mother, Virginia.

Mr. Falkenbach became a non-gluten gourmet cook in college after his boyhood celiac disease left him with few acceptable alternatives at the Penn State dining hall. He specialized in smoked brisket and later hosted memorable Brunchgiving parties every November. He invited family and friends on Facebook by saying: “Starting whenever I finish cooking and ending whenever people decide to leave.”

He was featured in a 1986 story in The Inquirer as a 6-year-old violinist. He added keyboard, guitar, and other instruments to his musical repertoire as he grew older, and played in the Penncrest High School Orchestra and Delaware County Youth Orchestra.

At Penn State, he played with the Bare Souls band. In Philly, he worked keyboards and recorded with Thunderbird Divine.

“He saw the world through a pair of brilliantly individualistic eyes, and anyone who had the good fortune to encounter him was enriched by his presence,” his Thunderbird Divine bandmates said in a Facebook tribute. “We, as a band, ask that you spare a moment to consider something absurd, ridiculous, or sublime in his memory.”

Officials at Salt of the Earth Records said: “He was a vibrant soul who brought passion, creativity, and heart to everything he did.”

Mr. Falkenbach was a skier, snowboarder, hiker, and swimmer, and he posted photos of food, cocktail ingredients, nature, and his family on Facebook. In an online tribute, a friend said he was “a magical human if there ever was one.”

John Joseph Falkenbach V was born Oct, 6, 1980, at Lankenau Hospital in Wynnewood. He grew up in Media with his parents, Jack and Virginia, and brother and sister, Jeff and Ginger.

He was on swim, track, and cross-country teams at Penncrest High School in the 1990s, and graduated from Penn State in 2003. He worked at Mad Mex in State College after Penn State and left in 2006 to be a server at Valanni on Spruce Street in Philadelphia.

He doted on his niece and nephews, bought them the best presents, and was always the first to dive on the floor and wrestle. Family and friends noted his “blue eyes and great smile.”

“Jack lit up a room whenever he came in, drawing us all in with his gravity and inspiring us to throw aside our inhibitions and just live life,” his brother said. His sister said: “He made a large impact on a lot of people.”

His mother said: “He was enthusiastic, always happy.” His father said. “He was lovable.”

In addition to his mother, father, brother, and sister, Mr. Falkenbach is survived by other relatives.

Visitation with the family is to be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 1, at Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home, 15 E. 4th St., Media, Pa. 19063, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 2, at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, Pa. 19073. A Funeral Mass is to follow on Friday.

Donations in his name may be made to the Food Trust, Finance Department, 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 900, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103.

Here are the ingredients, per phillymag.com, for Mr. Falkenbach’s Gunpowder Punch: cardamom- and white pepper-infused Old Overholt rye whiskey; black tea with grapefruit peel; rose, violet, marigold, grapefruit, and lemon juices; and citrus oleo-saccharum.