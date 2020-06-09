Rizzo, who raised his family in Mount Airy before retiring to Avalon, N.J., worked in the city’s fire department for 37 years before being promoted to fire commissioner when his brother was elected mayor in 1972. Rizzo served as commissioner for 12 years before resigning in 1984. For many years while he was a firefighter, Rizzo held a second job driving a truck for the Inquirer. He also served in the Navy during World War II.