John R. Cellucci, retired contractor, longtime civil engineer, and judicial oversight officer, has died at 94

John R. Cellucci, 94, of Berwyn, retired construction contractor, longtime civil engineer, land development expert, state judicial oversight officer, teacher, and veteran, died Wednesday, March 6, of congestive heart failure at Bryn Mawr Hospital.

Mr. Cellucci was an early innovator in the use of prestressed concrete in highway bridges and, as founder of John R. Cellucci Inc. in the mid-1950s, earned significant contracts to build bridges, homes, shopping malls, and other structures through the early 1980s. He became an expert at land development and served in the 1960s and ‘70s as executive director and then director of operations for the Housing Development Corp. of Chester as that Delaware County town sought to renovate hundreds of dilapidated dwellings.

“Building was in my father’s blood,” said his daughter Kate.

He earned civil engineering degrees at Pennsylvania Military College, now Widener University, and was instrumental in integrating Delaware Law School with Widener in the 1970s. He sat on Widener’s board of trustees and the law school’s board of overseers, acted as vice president of the Widener alumni board, and was active with the alumni association for 50 years.

He sat on many civic boards and committees, and in 1999 was appointed by then-Gov. Tom Ridge as a citizen member of the Judicial Conduct Board of Pennsylvania. He served as board chairman in 2009 and 2010 and then became a nonlawyer judge for the state’s Court of Judicial Discipline from 2011 to 2015. He was president judge in 2015.

Earlier, he was an assistant professor of civil engineering at Pennsylvania Military College and taught construction engineering at what is now Williamson College of the Trades. Personable and energetic, he was a prolific fundraiser for Widener and tireless advocate for its law school graduates, and he earned service awards from the school and alumni association in 1980, 1987, 1989, and 1999.

“He had a number of ways of connecting with people,” his family said in a tribute.

Mr. Cellucci joined the Army Corp of Engineers in 1952, served two years, and was a first lieutenant and company commander of an engineering battalion in Korea. He enjoyed representing Korean War veterans later at Phillies, Eagles, and 76ers games, and other events, and his name is etched on the Veterans Wall of Honor in the Washington Memorial Chapel at Valley Forge National Historical Park.

“He was intense and always broadly affecting people, helping others,” said his son-in-law, Joseph Hare. “He was relentless in seeking opportunities to be productive.”

John Rocco Cellucci was born July 3, 1929, in Philadelphia. His father was a construction contractor, and Mr. Cellucci learned much about the business as a boy from his father and older brothers.

He graduated from Overbrook High School in the late 1940s and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Pennsylvania Military College before establishing his own contracting firm. Although long retired, he never stopped working and recently was still volunteering to chip in on building projects for family and friends.

He saw Edna Hobson play piano and sing in a talent show in 1954 and knew right away she was the one for him. They married in 1959 and lived in Devault at first. They moved to a house he renovated in Berwyn a few years later and had daughter Kate and son John.

Mr. Cellucci loved to lift his tenor voice in song, and his wife, a lifelong singer and musician, often accompanied him on the piano and organ. They performed together locally at parties and events for years, and also while traveling in Russia, China, Europe, and elsewhere.

The family hosted memorable musical parties at their homes in Berwyn and Avalon, and friends remember fondly that they often had to sing for their supper. He and his wife sponsored many aspiring musicians and were especially active with Friends of the Ocean City Pops.

Mr. Cellucci was funny, told great stories, and cooked up unforgettable gravy and pasta dishes. He was a member of the Vesper Club of Philadelphia and Avalon Yacht Club, and he built a second family home in Avalon.

He and his wife lived in a Florida briefly, and he returned to Berwyn after she died in 2020. He also underwent several heart surgeries over the last 25 years.

“His wonderful nature and welcoming smile always made you feel special,” friends said in an online tribute. Other friends said: “His love of family and pride in community were very evident.” Another friend said: “Mr. Cellucci definitely left this world a better place.”

His daughter said: “Bravo John Cellucci. Bravo!”

In addition to his children, Mr. Cellucci is survived by a sister and other relatives. Two sisters and four brothers died earlier.

Services were held March 14.

Donations in his name may be made to the Blue White Scholarship Foundation, Box 412, Villanova, Pa., 19085; and Disabled American Veterans, Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45250.