“Jan Birks had it all figured out. She’d set up a rake on the floor at one end of the bed, a broom at the other. Then she’d get a board, carefully place it atop the rake and broom and have … a high jump bar. The mattress would be her landing pit. Then she’d go out in the hall, run into the bedroom, push off and jump over the bar. … But there was one thing this perky grandmother didn’t count on. She misjudged the bounce.”