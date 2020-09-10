She retired from the Navy in 1994. The two lived in Chula Vista, Calif., where Capt. Bruyere cared for her husband for 15 years while he lived with Parkinson’s disease. His death in 2009 didn’t end her involvement on the board of the Parkinson’s Association of San Diego, or with support groups for families impacted by Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease, which had afflicted both her parents.