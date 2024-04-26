Kevin J. Carey, retired federal bankruptcy judge, longtime lawyer, and adjunct law professor, has died at 69

Kevin J. Carey, 69, of Devon, retired federal bankruptcy judge, longtime lawyer, adjunct law professor, leader, lecturer, and mentor, died Thursday, April 11, of sudden cardiac death at his home.

Judge Carey oversaw federal bankruptcy court cases from 2001 until his retirement in 2019, and colleagues called him “a lion of the bankruptcy bar” and “a legend in the bankruptcy world.” He was appointed judge for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia in 2001 and earned a seat on the federal Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware in Wilmington, the busiest in the nation, in 2006.

He issued more than 200 decisions from the bench in Delaware and served as bankruptcy court chief judge from 2008 to 2011. He was an expert on corporate insolvency and restructuring, tax and labor claims, and international rules, and he helped define, enforce, and reshape bankruptcy law across the country.

He oversaw notable bankruptcy cases involving the Tribune Co., Exide Technologies, Tropicana Entertainment, Foamex International, and other companies. Colleagues said he was practical, compassionate, and engaging on the bench, and he was quoted in The Inquirer in 2010 about lawyers for the Tribune Co. seeking to cross-examine one another: “I don’t know what’s worse,” he said, “lawyers fighting among lawyers or hedge funds fighting among hedge funds.”

Since 2019, he was senior counsel for restructuring and special situations for the Hogan Lovells law office in Philadelphia. “Judge Carey was not only one of the best bankruptcy judges in the history of the profession, he was a deeply knowledgeable and valued colleague, and simply one of the very best people,” colleagues at Hogan Lovells said in a tribute.

Judge Carey wrote and lectured about bankruptcy issues around the world. He organized webinars and workshops, and served on federal judicial committees and advisory groups.

“The greater the number of times you bring parties together, the greater the likelihood that they will come to a resolution.” Judge Carey on the benefits of judicial mediation

He was a Dean’s Distinguished Fellow at Villanova University and taught law school classes at St. John’s and Temple Universities. Recently, he worked as a mediator and court-appointed corporate manager.

He sat on the board of directors and was past president of the American Bankruptcy Institute. He was a fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy, member of the International Insolvency Institute, and the first judge to serve as global chair of the Turnaround Management Association.

“I enjoy meeting people,” Judge Carey said in a 2022 online video interview with the American Bankruptcy Institute. “I enjoy talking about insolvency-related topics with people who are in different jurisdictions and have different insolvency schemes. I learn a lot. Sometimes I like to think I teach a little bit, too.”

His leadership and judicial contributions were recognized with awards in 2009 from the Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors, 2012 by the New York Institute of Credit, and 2017 by the M&A Advisor. He was also an honorary member of the Turnaround, Restructuring, and Distressed Investing hall of fame.

Colleagues said Judge Carey was “kind and positive,” attentive to clients, and eager to mentor less-experienced judges, lawyers, and students. Former colleagues at the bankruptcy court of Delaware said: “He served with distinction.”

Born Aug. 24, 1954, in Philadelphia, Kevin Jude Carey grew up Gladwyne and Doylestown with brothers Sean, Christopher, and Jamie. He became a drum major and star runner on the track team, and graduated from Central Bucks West High School.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Pennsylvania State University in 1976 and received an award for academic excellence, leadership, and extracurricular participation. He earned his law degree at Villanova in 1979 and worked for several law firms in the 1980s and ‘90s.

He married Laurie Burrell, and they divorced. He married Rosetta Packer, and they had daughters Alyssa and Erica. After a divorce, he married Denise Patrone in 1993, and they had daughter Jessica, and lived in Devon for more than 30 years.

“He was an easy man to love, and he taught his family to love selflessly.” Judge Carey's family in a tribute.

“He was a gentleman lawyer,” his wife said. “He respected everyone and never lost his temper. That was the thread that ran through his life.”

As much as he worked, Judge Carey was always present at home. He told goofy dad jokes and gave heartwarming hugs. His wife and daughters teased him when someone called him “your honor.”

“He was smart, calm, and supportive,” said his daughter Erica. His daughter Jessica said: “He wanted the best for us and helped lead us to make our own decisions.”

Judge Carey and his wife spent idyllic days in St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He did crossword puzzles in pen and cuddled often with his cats. He was close to his father-in-law, Onofrio Patrone, and made memorable breakfasts and a mean onion dip.

“He was very loving, literally the best dad in the entire world,” said his daughter Alyssa. His wife said: “He was a free spirit. He loved nature and the ocean. He was an amazing man.”

In addition to his wife, daughters, and brothers, Judge Carey is survived by three grandchildren and other relatives. His brother Sean died earlier.

Services were held on Wednesday, April 24.

Donations in his name may made to the Kevin J. Carey Memorial Scholarship Fund at Villanova University’s Charles Widger School of Law, 299 N. Spring Mill Rd., Villanova, Pa. 19085.