Khalia Robinson, entrepreneur, resource consultant, and West Philadelphia community advocate, has died at 44

Khalia Robinson, 44, of Philadelphia, creative entrepreneur, resource consultant, West Philadelphia community advocate, musician, and mentor, died Saturday, May 27, at Temple University Hospital of injuries she received as an unintended victim of a nearby shooting in North Philadelphia.

A lifelong singer and musician, Ms. Robinson was co-vice chair of the board for the nonprofit Beyond the Bars, and she helped young people in schools, shelters, prisons, and elsewhere use music to create structure and plan careers. She founded a start-up that managed musicians and earlier produced educational and community improvement projects for Philadelphia FM radio stations WUSL and WPEB.

Kathy Croom noticed the musical talent early and encouraged her daughter to sing, write songs, and play piano and violin. Ms. Robinson jammed in a high school jazz band and, due to asthma, kept an inhaler nearby for when she picked up the flute and saxophone.

Her friends compared her to music superstar Alicia Keys, and she talked with her family recently about plans to start a record label. “She was always one of a kind,” her mother said. “We say she came out of me as an old soul.”

Ms. Robinson volunteered with the Mighty Writers program in 2013 and was hired as an instructor the following summer. As program director of the West Philadelphia unit until a few years ago, she developed curriculum, organized workshops, and taught students how to write and think clearly. Some of her pupils called her Mom, and one of them earned a scholarship to Harvard.

“Because we make it a comfort zone and a safe space, and we teach everybody to uplift each other, nobody feels out of place,” Ms. Robinson told Education Week in 2017. “They have a voice [here], and it’s heard, and it’s put to use.”

Tim Whitaker, executive director of Mighty Writers, said in a Facebook tribute: “She was an inspiration to scores of Mighty kids in West Philadelphia. She brought her “A” game to our after-school program every day.”

Ms. Robinson earned a diploma in executive development from the Arts and Business Council of Greater Philadelphia in 2017. She established local youth clubs and think tanks, gave online business advice, and made podcasts and videos for community outreach projects. Colleagues said she was engaging, optimistic, and eager to tackle problems regarding literacy, education, health, and home life.

“She inspired a host of youth to believe that they can achieve anything they put their minds to,” her family said in a tribute.

“She was a bright light who guided and inspired so many others,” a friend said. Her cousin, Sharnell Croom, said: “She cared about our youth.”

Khalia Ann Robinson was born March 1, 1979, in Philadelphia. She grew up in West Philadelphia, spent a few years with her family in North Carolina, and graduated from University City High School in 1997.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications in 2001 and hosted her own radio show at Clarion University, now Pennsylvania Western University, near Pittsburgh. She had sons Kasim and TJ, and daughter Danielle, and moved recently to Norristown.

Ms. Robinson enjoyed gardening, especially during the pandemic, and wrote short stories and inspirational messages for family and friends. “She was very active and always pushing others to be active,” said her brother, Dwayne.

Lifelong friend Timiya Clark said: “She would try to do anything.” Her cousin said she was “fearless.”

Police told the family the gunfire that killed Ms. Robinson came from an unrelated dispute nearby. No arrests have been announced.

“She was always doing for somebody,” her mother said. Her cousin said: “‘No’ was not a word she believed in.”

In addition to her mother, brother, cousin, and children, Ms. Robinson is survived by her father, Warren Robinson, surrogate father, Paret Williams, three other brothers, one sister, and other relatives.

A viewing is to be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 10, at Ivan M. Kimble Funeral Home, 1100 N. 63rd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19151. A reading is to be at 11:45.