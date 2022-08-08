Larry Brothers Jr., 63, of Havertown, a longtime teacher in the School District of Philadelphia, Eagle scout, church elder, championship youth basketball coach, and mentor to many, died Thursday, July 28, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital of head injuries from an accidental fall.

Mr. Brothers was a popular, energetic, and innovative computer specialist and activities coordinator at Eliza B. Kirkbride School in Passyunk Square for more than 20 years. He taught technology skills to students in kindergarten through eighth grade, formed after-school clubs to practice coding and communications, organized fund-raising events to purchase 3D printers and robotics equipment, and supported the faculty and staff as technology teacher leader.

As activities director, Mr. Brothers created and supervised the school’s Blue & Gold Jamboree Day and many multicultural events, coached basketball for several seasons, and arranged social gatherings for teachers and staff. “He fostered joy and modeled excitement for technology,” his colleagues at Kirkbride said in an online tribute. “His positivity was infectious among students and staff.”

Mr. Brothers taught previously at George W. Childs Elementary School in Point Breeze and was a school bus safety instructor to students at private schools and the Lower Merion School District. He won three championships as a youth coach in the Havertown Hoops basketball league and worked summers as a camp counselor in the Pocono Mountains and for Philadelphia’s summer employment program.

He also served as a deacon, elder, vacation bible school director, and technology expert at Manoa Community Church in Havertown. “He had a genuineness about him,” said his wife Lesline. “He was nonjudgmental and welcoming. People could be themselves around him. If I was having a bad day, he would understand.”

Born June 22, 1959, Mr. Brothers was raised by his mother, Bernice, in West Philadelphia. He became an Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America; played tennis and volleyball in high school; and graduated as class president from Parkway Program Alpha in 1977. He told a newspaper reporter in a story about achieving Eagle scout status that he wanted to “own a skyscraper.”

He studied business administration at Wheeling College, now Wheeling University, in West Virginia and worked for a time as a technology customer service representative. Later, encouraged by a teacher friend who was impressed with his intelligence, empathy and enthusiasm, he earned a bachelor’s degree in education at St. Joseph’s University in 2001 and a master’s degree in education at Cabrini University in 2013.

He met Lesline Brown at St. Joseph’s, and they married in 1992 and had son LJ. “He was a tower of strength,” his wife said. “He was the perfect person for me.”

Mr. Brothers liked to tour the neighborhood with his pugs, Leo and Louie, and check in on his friends. He told corny jokes, was an avid sports fan who followed the 76ers and Phillies closely, wore his Eagles gear almost everywhere, and taught his wife the difference between a first down and a touchdown.

“The neighborhood is a little darker and will never be the same without him,” a friend said in an online tribute. Another said: “He was a great listener, a dedicated and passionate teacher, true gentleman, and scholar. I am a better person for having known him. The world was a little brighter when he was in it.”

Mr. Brothers made memorable macaroni and cheese, shared food with the homeless, and one year prepared two Thanksgiving Day turkeys, one at home for his family and friends and another as a guest who was asked to take over because the hosts knew his recipe was incomparable.

“He was a brother to us, not just a brother-in-law,” his wife’s family said in a tribute. “You don’t often see the enthusiasm he had for teaching and the positivity he embodied for everything. He was always finding solutions.”

Mr. Brothers’ charisma lasted a lifetime, and his wife marveled at how children of all kinds were drawn to his personal warmth and sensitivity. “He always had a connection with them,” she said.

His colleagues at Kirkbride said: “Students in all classes knew and loved Mr. Brothers. His kindness, compassion and partnership … will remain his legacy.”

In addition to his wife, son, and mother, Mr. Brothers is survived by other relatives.

A celebration of his life is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Manoa Community Church, 153 N. Eagle Rd., Havertown, Pa. 19083. Visitation is 9 to 10:45 a.m.

Donations in his name may be made to the Eliza B. Kirkbride School, 1501 S. Seventh St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, and the Brain Injury Association of America, 3057 Nutley St., No. 805, Fairfax, Va. 22031.