Lawrence B. Justice Jr., longtime co-owner of Larry’s Alignment Inc., teacher, mentor, and community supporter, has died at 67

Lawrence B. Justice Jr., 67, of Philadelphia, longtime co-owner of Larry’s Alignment Inc., teacher, mentor, and community supporter, died Thursday, Jan. 26, of cardiac arrest at his home.

A longtime resident of West Philadelphia, Mr. Justice spent nearly 50 years serving customers, mentoring protégés, making friends, uplifting his community, and growing Larry’s Alignment Inc. into a rousing neighborhood success. His father opened the business in 1969, and Mr. Justice and his brother and mother later managed it so well that it moved to its larger and current location in 1987.

Along the way, Mr. Justice formed lasting relationships with other business owners, hired some of his young trainees, and cemented his reputation as a community supporter. Away from the shop, he taught classes in auto body repair at vocational schools and chipped in regularly at block parties, fund-raisers, and other activities to benefit his neighbors.

“People knew Larry to be an incredibly skilled and honest man,” his family said in a tribute, “and, most pointedly, a charitable man and one of deep integrity.” His wife, Paula, said: “He was an unselfish gem, one of a kind.”

In an online tribute a friend said: “Larry was a great soul, always smiling. He will be missed.”

Born Dec. 10, 1955, in Philadelphia, Lawrence Brandford Justice Jr. grew up in West Philadelphia and graduated from Overbrook High School in 1973. He and his younger brother Kenneth spent much of their teenage years with their father at the original Larry’s Alignment Inc. at 61st Street and Hazel Avenue.

The sons often joined their father after school, learned how to use the tools of the trade, and watched over the years as he gained both customers and the respect of the community. After high school, Mr. Justice continued to work nights with his father and brother while attending Villanova University to study accounting.

He left Villanova to assume daily operations of the business when his father became ill, and he, his brother, and mother were so successful in growing the company that they relocated to a larger location at 61st Street and Media Avenue. “He was very good with people,” said his daughter, Samantha Justice Kelley. “He was authentic and true to himself. He made people feel comfortable in his presence.”

Mr. Justice married Sharon Pelham in 1979, and they had daughter Samantha and lived in Philadelphia and Wilmington. After a divorce, he met Paula Rice through mutual friends. They married in 2007, and he welcomed her son and grandchildren into his family.

Mr. Justice enjoyed vacations at the beach and taught his daughter to swim in their backyard pool. He listened to Motown music, followed the Eagles, and got away on boating and fishing trips as often as possible.

He grilled year-round, liked crabs and other seafood, attended Greater St. Matthew Independent Church, and was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Sharon Hill. His family said he “never met a stranger, was always in a pleasant mood, and intent on making sure those around him were happy and comfortable and well-fed.”

Mr. Justice and his wife enjoyed holidays with family and traveled to the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Mexico, and elsewhere. He overcame prostate cancer in 2021. “He was loving and kind and had a giving heart,” his wife said. “He was my superman.”

In addition to his wife, daughter, brother, and former wife, Mr. Justice is survived by a grandson and other relatives.

A celebration of his life was held Feb. 6.