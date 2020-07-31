- Linda Mazaud
- 77 years old
- Lived in Warrington
- She had natural fashion style and loved to travel
Alain Mazaud was an inquisitive child. So even after his mother trundled him upstairs, he would sneak down a step or two to peek at her and her clients at the women’s clothing boutique she ran from the family’s first-floor living room.
”She was a woman of fashion and style,” Mazaud said of his mother. “She seemed to know everyone in the fashion business at one time, and she had customers everywhere.”
Mrs. Mazaud’s business, Linda Mazaud Boutique, first emerged from her home on Bergen Terrace in Northeast Philadelphia, near Verree and Susquehanna Roads. Later, she moved it to Philmont Avenue in Lower Moreland and finally to Second Street Pike in Southampton. It was in operation for 30 years.
“She had no training in fashion,” her son said. “She just had a way about her of knowing what to do. She had a natural love of it.”
Mrs. Mazaud, 77, died Tuesday, June 2, of COVID-19 at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J.
A graduate of Northeast High School, Mrs. Mazaud was able to balance her fashion career and home life so that her son never felt deprived or ignored. There was a hot meal for him and his sister, Gabrielle, every night, and they never thought of her as anyone but their full-time mom.
“I feel blessed and full of gratitude,” her son said. “It wasn’t easy for her.”
Mrs. Mazaud, then Ms. Gilper, worked at a bank for a time. She met her future husband, Bernard Mazaud, in central Philadelphia, and they married in 1973. He was from Paris and worked as a maître d’ at Le Bec-Fin. He died in 2005.
Mrs. Mazaud loved to travel and spent many days at the Jersey Shore with her friends and family. She lived near her sister and mother so the family could spend time together. She bowled at Del Ennis Lanes, and later liked to serve as a matchmaker at her retirement home in Warrington.
She joined the social club at her retirement home and had started to date. The nurses there had all become her friends as well.
“She made friends everywhere she went,” her son said. “Family meant a lot to her, and people were the most important things."
In addition to her children, Mrs. Mazaud is survived by eight grandchildren.
— Gary Miles, gmiles@inquirer.com