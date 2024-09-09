Manor Prewitt Jr., lawyer, former congressional aide, teacher, and high school football star and coach, has died at 75

Manor Prewitt Jr., 75, of Philadelphia, longtime lawyer, former congressional aide to U.S. Rep. Bob Borski, retired schoolteacher, all-star football player at Frankford High School, former football coach at William Penn High School, and community advocate, died Friday, July 19, of a heart condition at his home in Frankford.

A star running back who specialized in scoring touchdowns for the 1964 Public League champion Frankford football team, Mr. Prewitt went on to coach at William Penn when it restarted its club-level football program in 2001 and varsity team in 2004. He also studied law at Tel Aviv University in Israel in the 1980s, graduated from what is now the Beasley School of Law at Temple University in 1987, and later earned a service award from the Temple Legal Aid Office.

He served in Philadelphia and Washington as a legislative assistant and congressional aide to Borski from 1988 to 1993, and focused on foreign affairs, national defense, and education initiatives. He advised on economic foreign aid, environmental cleanups around the world, medical aid to civilians in war zones, sales of military equipment, and other consequential issues.

“He used his legal expertise to help countless constituents with his guidance and reliable ability to resolve their problems,” Borski said in a tribute.

He earned a bachelor’s degree at Delaware State University and a master’s degree in education at Temple, and taught high school social studies and civics for two decades in Philadelphia and Trenton. Energetic and interested in students as well as sports, he sponsored debate clubs, photography clubs, Black history clubs, and other extracurricular groups.

He earned a teaching award for his discipline and dedication to students, and never relaxed his rule that they must attend every practice and class or start the next football game on the sidelines. “We’re going to need more of a commitment,” he told the Daily News for its 2004 football season preview. “Almost all of our [junior varsity] wins [last year] were come-from-behind. Know why? Because we started every game with starters standing next to me, watching. It’s very simple: You have to come to practice.”

He also coached basketball and track and field. “He was commanding in the classroom and embraced the concepts of coaching,” said his daughter, Seritta Robinson. Former William Penn principal Leonard A. Heard said in a tribute: “Manor was one of those teachers who left a lasting impression on his students and to all who spent time in his presence.” He retired in 2005.

In the 1960s, Mr. Prewitt and other young Philadelphians formed Brothers Inc. to promote social justice and community solidarity, and he played conga and bongo drums for the group at neighborhood events. In the 1980s, he was diagnosed with leukemia and become one of the first successful bone marrow transplant recipients.

His illness “left lasting effects on his health in many ways,” his family said in a tribute. “Yet, he finished law school and lived a full, meaningful life. He was known for his humor, energy, and friendly, caring nature.” He told the Daily News in 2003: “If there’s anyone who knows not to look too far ahead, it’s me.”

Manor Prewitt Jr. was born March 23, 1949, in Philadelphia. A natural athlete, he was one of the first Black members of the Northeast Frankford Boys Club, and he earned his first sports trophy when he was 10.

He was a first-team Public League all-star in football and led the 1964 Frankford High team to a 7-0-1 record. He and the track team competed at the prestigious Penn Relays, and he had perfect attendance in the classroom for six years.

He graduated in 1966, played football on scholarship with Temple’s 1967 conference championship team, and transferred later to Delaware State. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 1972 and a master’s degree at Temple in 1980.

He married Gail Randolph, and they divorced later. He married Roslyn Jackson, and they divorced. He had daughter Seritta and lived in Frankford when he was wasn’t in Washington. Friends and family often called him Junior and Joone.

Mr. Prewitt joined the Alpha Phi Alpha, Alpha Phi Omega, and Phi Delta Phi fraternities. He attended Frankford’s Second Baptist Church and Northeast Baptist Church as a young man, and was active with the youth choir, junior usher board, and Baptist Training Union.

He also went to Zion Baptist Church of Philadelphia and Metropolitan Baptist Church near Washington. His parents were church leaders, and Mr. Prewitt liked to quote Bible passages as they applied to his everyday life. “He never stopped doing God’s work,” his family said.

He went to several Olympic Games and the Penn Relays for years. He followed local sports teams and traveled throughout Europe and to Israel. “Move forward” was his favorite motto.

Of course, he was the family’s go-to guy for legal advice, and he offered it all, his daughter said, “as an act of love.”

“He was a superstar brother,” said his sister, Carol Prewitt Jones. “He impacted all of our lives in so many ways.”

In addition to his daughter, father, sister, and former wives, Mr. Prewitt is survived by two grandchildren, a brother, and other relatives. A brother died earlier.

A celebration of his life was held Aug. 31.