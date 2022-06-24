Mary Claire Lomax, 59, of Philadelphia, longtime general counsel and director of human resources at the Chalfont-based Lomax Companies, chief executive officer of the Lomax Family Foundation, trustee and energetic alumna of the University of Pennsylvania, and a 2016 Distinguished Daughter of Pennsylvania, died Tuesday, May 31, of cancer at her mother’s home in Hilltown, Bucks County.

Active in many civic, cultural, and educational organizations, Ms. Lomax was an outspoken advocate for diversity in leadership and directed numerous charitable and philanthropic endeavors. A 1984 Penn graduate, she was on the board of advisers for its School of Social Policy and Practice, served as a trustee and on many committees and boards, and was a cochair of the prestigious James Brister Society for diversity.

“Penn was the first place I had mostly Black friends, something that was more enriching to me than any course I took in college,” she said in an online interview for a Penn alumni publication.

She was also featured in a 2006 documentary, Towards Inclusion, about diversity at Penn. Regarding a bomb threat to her dormitory during a time of racial strife in 1981, she said: “I felt like it was really shameful that we had to still endure that type of racism, overt racism.”

Ms. Lomax responded to the turmoil by finding ways to address the social problems she encountered. She worked at Penn’s central office of Residential Living while a student and became a resident adviser.

Later, she created and directed programs that, among other things, promoted volunteerism and opportunities for women at Penn, and recruited students of color from community colleges. “The history of diversity at Penn is important because we need role models from the prior generations to realize that we are meant to be there,” she said.

She served on the board of trustees for the Philadelphia Award, the board of directors for the William Penn Foundation, and was the first woman to chair the board of directors for the African American Museum in Philadelphia.

“When she found her joy, she went for it,” said her mother, Beverly. “She wasn’t afraid to speak her piece. She was open and honest about how she felt, and people respected her for it.”

Ms. Lomax was a member of the Forum of Executive Women, the Philanthropy Network of Greater Philadelphia, and the Washington-based Council on Foundations. As CEO of her family’s foundation, she promoted art, culture, health, education, and charity in African American communities.

Gov. Tom Wolf recognized her in 2016 as a Distinguished Daughter of Pennsylvania for her “extraordinary service and contributions to the Commonwealth.”

“She was smart, tough, kind, funny, generous and a champion for those who had less access to opportunities.” said her sister, Sara Lomax-Reese.

Born Dec. 28, 1962, in Philadelphia, Ms. Lomax grew up in Hilltown, graduated from George School and Penn, and earned a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center. She married Joseph Lewis, and they had daughter Dylan, and she became close to stepson Jared. She and Lewis later divorced.

“I’m sure I’m not the only one,” her daughter said, “but she inspires me every day to live my most authentic life while practicing a generosity of spirit.”

Working with sister Sara and brothers W. Thomas, Charles, and Bennett, she specialized in intellectual property, employment law, contracts, risk management, and corporate law at the Lomax Companies, a private investment firm founded by her mother and father, Walter P. Lomax Jr.

Ms. Lomax lived in Mount Airy, was an avid tennis player and meticulously neat. She cooked delicious dinners, and her colleagues often jockeyed for the leftovers she would bring with her to the office the next day.

As a teenager, she let little sister Sara tag along when she went out with friends and wasn’t afraid to tell truths that others did not always want to hear. She was funny and friendly, creative and organized.

“We shared a lifetime of learning, hearty laughs, and everyday sister joy,” said her older sister, Laura. “A natural contrarian, she remained kind, empathetic and so generous with her time, talent, and treasure.”

In the form of haiku, her mother wrote:

“Mary Claire Lomax. Because of you a better world. We dance in your light.”

“Daughter, sister, friend. You are a blessing, a healer. Now an ancestor.”

In addition to her mother, daughter, siblings, former husband, and stepson, Ms. Lomax is survived by other relatives.

A celebration of her life is to be held later.

Donations in her name may be made to Theater In the X, 230 Vine St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106; the African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106; and Philadanco!, 9 N. Preston St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19104.