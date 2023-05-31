Mildred Skerrett Keeys, social worker, pastor, counselor, and teacher, has died at 104

Mildred Skerrett Keeys, 104, formerly of Philadelphia, social worker, pastor, counselor, teacher, and volunteer, died Saturday, May 20, of cerebral atherosclerosis at Tylers Mill Senior Living center in Deptford.

A lifelong learner, Rev. Skerrett Keeys earned degrees from Temple University and the University of Pennsylvania, and a diploma from the Philadelphia College of Bible, all while working full-time. She graduated with honors from Pottstown High School and studied psychology online at Kennedy-Western University when she was in her 80s.

In 2001, at 83, she became an elder and associate pastor at St. Matthew AME Church and wrote sermons full of hope and gratitude. She grew up in foster homes after her mother died and her desire for education, service to God, and empathy for others defined her life and career.

Her work became her passion, and she said in a 2021 video autobiography: ”That is why I have said so often in my adult years that God is good, but you have to work with him.”

She was a case worker in Montgomery County for the Children’s Aid Society in the 1960s, and a counselor at a family services agency. She was a field instructor for social work students at Temple and Penn in the 1970s, and a supervisor at agencies for Jewish children and family support in the 1970s and ‘80s.

She was certified as a teacher in New Jersey and took classes in gerontology at Richard Stockton State College, now Stockton University. She served on the board for the Court Appointed Special Advocates and was active with the North American Alliance of Christians in Social Work, the Association of Women in Ministry International, and other service organizations.

Even after she retired in 1984, Rev. Skerrett Keeys volunteered at a hospice, adult care center, and the Red Cross until 1992. She wrote and gave lectures to church groups and others about religion, social justice, and patriotism.

“She led an amazing life of purpose,” her great-niece, Lisa Lewis, said. “She was a rebel who didn’t follow the status quo. She is my hero.”

Mildred Skerrett was born July 5, 1918, in Philadelphia. Her mother, Mabel, died when she was 3, and Rev. Skerrett Keeys lived with a family friend and visited her father, James, until she was 10.

She spent the next eight years with foster families while her father worked. She attended Overbrook High School in Philadelphia and graduated from Pottstown High School in 1936.

She earned a scholarship to Pennsylvania State University from a local nonprofit, but it didn’t cover all expenses. So she found work at the Philadelphia Bureau for Child Care from 1937 to 1961 as a stenographer, bookkeeper, accountant, and business manager.

She simultaneously attended night classes for years and earned degrees in business and secondary education at Temple in 1955 and 1961, and a master’s degree in social work at Penn in 1963. She received a diploma in Bible studies from Philadelphia College of Bible in 1979 and wrote her doctoral dissertation in psychology for Kennedy-Western about human potential and Christian perfection.

She married and divorced James Howard, Lewis E. Allen Jr., and Paul Keeys. All three died earlier. She attended Zoar United Methodist Church as a girl, St. Matthew later, and most recently Gloucester County Community Church. She moved from Philadelphia to Sicklerville in 1998.

Rev. Skerrett Keeys collected art and antiques, read widely on health and religion, and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a book club for seniors. “I am eclectic in my social interests,” she said on her resume.

She traveled the world, often spending months at a time at her favorite haunt, Costa del Sol in Spain. She focused on aging well, brought carrot salads to family dinners, and enjoyed a glass of wine nearly every night before bedtime.

She said what she thought but was always kind. She was a good listener. She laughed a lot.

When asked how she was, she often replied: “I am living, breathing, walking, and counting my blessings.” She was, her great-niece said, “a great spirit, a good soul, an amazing woman.”

In addition to her great-niece, Rev. Skerrett Keeys is survived by other relatives. Two brothers died earlier.

Visitation with the family is to be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Gloucester County Community Church, 359 Chapel Heights Rd., Sewell, N.J. 08080. A service is to follow.

Donations in her name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 250, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106.