Nicholas J. Montone, 82, of South Philadelphia, a banking executive, died of heart disease at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital on Tuesday, June 15.

Ivy League-educated, Mr. Montone achieved success in the world of finance, but he always stayed true to his South Philadelphia roots.

“He wanted his family at the house every Sunday for dinner. I was the cook,” said Anna Marie Montone, his wife of 48 years. “The pasta, the meatballs, bracioles, roast chicken — he enjoyed all that.”

He passed his values onto his children, said his wife.

“He tried to help people. He taught his children right from wrong,” she said. “If you see my son now who’s going to be 42, he acts like his father at times, taking care of his children.”

He was a friendly man who liked people, his wife said: “He gave off good vibes to his family and his friends.”

Born and raised in South Philadelphia, Mr. Montone was one of two children of Angelo and Philomena Montone.

He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He went on to earn a master’s degree in banking from Brown University.

Mr. Montone reached the position of senior vice president at Western Savings Bank, first working in customer service and then managing 135 employees. By the end of his career, he had moved into marketing and was an assistant vice president with Hudson United Bank, said his wife.

“He enjoyed banking as a whole,” she said.

Mr. Montone was also active in his community, serving on various boards and volunteering with several organizations.

He was president of the South Philadelphia Lions Club from 1994 to 1997. He was also active with the South Philadelphia Business Association and the Whitman Council, which was his local civic association. In addition, he was a 32nd-degree Mason at the Richard Vaux Brotherhood Lodge No. 126.

Mr. Montone was also a devout Catholic who was a member of Old St. Joseph’s Church in Philadelphia.

He enjoyed his leisure pursuits as well.

Mr. Montone was a fan of the Eagles and Phillies and attended their games. He was a gardener, growing flowering plants at his home.

His traditions appear to be living on.

“Now that my son has a house over in Jersey, he picks me up and takes me over there, and we have dinner together,” said Anna Marie Montone.

In addition to his wife and son, Mr. Montone is also survived by a daughter, Vanessa Campione, two grandchildren and other relatives. His parents and brother, Frank, died before him.

A Funeral Mass was held for Mr. Montone on Monday, June 21, at Old St. Joseph’s Church.

Contributions in Mr. Montone’s memory may be made to the South Philadelphia Lions Club, 500 St. Michael Dr., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148 or Old St. Joseph’s Church, 321 Willings Alley, Philadelphia, Pa. 19108.