Mr. Zoto’s family got into the restaurant business after his father and uncle, newly arrived in Philadelphia from Albania, found jobs at a Horn & Hardart restaurant. That led Mr. Zoto and his father to purchase and operate Zoto’s Grove in Northeast Philadelphia. Mr. Zoto and another partner then owned and operated the Red Oak in Center City. Finally, he and his brother Steve owned and ran Zoto’s Diner in Hatfield and Cobblestones in Society Hill. Only Zoto’s Diner remains open.