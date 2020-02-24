Though the lodge’s pitch, “free television, children’s playground, deluxe suites,” seems dated now, the facility was state of the art in the 1950s and 1960s. It was the setting for local football banquets, weddings, and after-church gatherings until it was razed in 2004 to make way for the Shops at Valley Square, a mixed-use development. Phyllis Leventhal died in 2016, and Jack Leventhal died last October.