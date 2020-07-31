- Paul Frishkorn
- 65 years old
- Lived in Springfield
- He was a people person and active in the Presbyterian church
When the extrovert genes were handed out, Paul Frishkorn got more than his fair share.
“He made everybody he knew feel like they were his best friend,” said cousin Louise Cochran. “I have received so many calls and notes from people I never knew he knew.”
A flight attendant for American Airlines, Mr. Frishkorn was a creative organizer. As a youngster growing up near Pittsburgh, he would gather the neighborhood children and compose plays that included singing and dancing. Then the children would perform Mr. Frishkorn’s creations for their families and friends.
“He always focused on other people in every situation,” his cousin said. “He never drew attention to himself.”
Mr. Frishkorn, 65, died on Monday, March 23, of COVID-19 at home.
A flight attendant at American for 23 years, Mr. Frishkorn was based in Philadelphia and lived in Springfield, Delaware County, since 1995. He was an officer at the First Presbyterian Church, his cousin said, and carried on his family’s tradition of service to his church.
Mr. Frishkorn was a longtime representative for the flight attendants union and twice was honored as a flight service champion.
“Paul will be missed by the customers he cared for and everyone at American who worked with him,” the Association of Professional Flight Attendants said in a statement.
“He was an immeasurable asset to all flight attendants as the benefits chair,” a union colleague wrote in an online tribute. “I had the pleasure of working with him for four years in the [union] office in Philadelphia. He will be sadly missed by all.”
The only child of Martha and William Frishkorn, Mr. Frishkorn also enjoyed working out and figure skating, and recently served as an announcer at local skating events.
“A wonderful person and professional to the core,” a friend wrote in a Facebook tribute.
“The world lost a beautiful soul today,” another person wrote. “I have no words to describe this incredible loss.”
— Gary Miles, gmiles@inquirer.com