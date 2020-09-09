Charles L. Bosk, 72, a University of Pennsylvania sociologist who studied how to reduce medical mistakes by fostering a collaborative hospital culture free of blame and recrimination, died Aug. 30 of a heart attack at his home in Narberth.
Colleagues said his first book, Forgive and Remember: Managing Medical Failure, remains a classic in the field four decades after its initial publication — written after he spent months embedded in the surgical wing of a Western U.S. hospital.
“He used to say you could only get so far by interviewing people,” said Princeton University sociologist Elizabeth Mitchell Armstrong, a former graduate student of Dr. Bosk’s. “You can ask people to tell you what they do. But how you really learn what they do is by watching them do it.”
While many patient-safety experts called for high-tech gadgetry and detailed checklists to help hospitals eliminate mistakes, Dr. Bosk warned that such solutions were bound to fail without a cooperative environment. Institution-wide training was needed so that nurses and technicians felt empowered to point out problems and doctors felt compelled to listen, he found.
He argued that some level of medical error was inevitable, and that the key was to maintain a humane environment for patients and providers alike, Armstrong said.
“He would say there’s an endless number of mistakes you can make the first time,” said another former Bosk graduate student, Rutgers University sociologist Joanna Kempner. “He would talk to people about making better mistakes.”
Dr. Bosk grew up in working-class northwest Baltimore, where he and brother Harry shared a bedroom with a view of the restaurant that inspired the movie Diner. Their father, Morris, was a bartender who stopped going to school after 8th grade, and their mother, Mildred, went to night school to get her high-school diploma , working as a clerk typist for the Social Security Administration. Yet it was understood that the boys would go to college, Harry Bosk said.
“There was no other option,” he said.
Charles Bosk attended Wesleyan University and then, as a conscientious objector to the war in Vietnam, he fulfilled his service obligation by working as an aide in a mental hospital. He went on to the University of Chicago, earning his Ph.D. in sociology in 1976 before joining the faculty at Penn.
Forgive and Remember was first published in 1979; surgical trainees read it to this day, recognizing themselves in its pages of clear prose, Princeton’s Armstrong said. Dr. Bosk’s later works included All God’s Mistakes: Genetic Counseling in a Pediatric Hospital — in 1992, when genetic counseling was in its infancy.
He held a variety of appointments at other institutions, including a visiting professorship at Johns Hopkins University. In 2013, he was elected to the prestigious Institute of Medicine, now called the National Academy of Medicine.
In addition to his brother, he is survived by his wife, Marjorie, a clinical psychologist, daughters Emily, a Rutgers University assistant professor of social work, and Abigail, a pediatric rheumatologist, and two grandsons, Milo and Finn Schoolman.
Known for his big heart and dry wit, he was a devoted grandfather, hosting the two boys for a sleepover the night before he died.
“He fixed them pancakes in the morning,” Harry Bosk said.
A funeral was held Sept. 2.