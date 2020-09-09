Dr. Bosk grew up in working-class northwest Baltimore, where he and brother Harry shared a bedroom with a view of the restaurant that inspired the movie Diner. Their father, Morris, was a bartender who stopped going to school after 8th grade, and their mother, Mildred, went to night school to get her high-school diploma , working as a clerk typist for the Social Security Administration. Yet it was understood that the boys would go to college, Harry Bosk said.