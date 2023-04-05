Philip B. Basser, viral Eagles fan, advertising firm founder, and veteran, has died at 105

Philip B. Basser, 105, formerly of Philadelphia, viral Eagles fan in 2017, founder of Philip B. Basser Advertising Inc., and veteran who served in World War II and the Korean War, died Friday, March 17, of cardiopulmonary arrest at his home in New York.

Mr. Basser, then 99, became a media star during the 2017 National Football League playoffs when his grandson, Josh Potter, posted an endearing tweet that equated his grandfather to a 99-year-old Minnesota Vikings fan who had been recognized online by her family and the Vikings. “Looks like we got a battle of the centenarians!” his grandson tweeted as the Eagles prepared to play the Vikings in the conference championship game.

The Eagles retweeted the post, local and national media outlets followed up on the feel-good story, and Mr. Basser became a staple of Eagles coverage that year on their way to the Super Bowl. He even attended the victory over the Vikings in Philadelphia and the ensuing Super Bowl win in Minneapolis over the New England Patriots.

In an online story two months ago, the Eagles social media staff revisited Mr. Basser as they prepared for this year’s Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“As Eagles fans all over the world gather to watch the team tonight in Super Bowl LVII,” author Chris McPherson said, “Grandpa Phil Basser will be one of them, a man who represents the best of us and is worth cheering on to 105 years young and beyond.”

Mr. Basser founded his advertising firm in Center City in the late 1940s. It flourished in the 1950s, and he created local print and TV ads, including the poetic “Don’t panic, call Atlantic” for Atlantic Transmissions Inc. To the wonder of his family, he showed up at the office well into his 90s.

He served in the Philippines with the Army Corp of Engineers during World War II and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. “His lessons of how to live life with dignity, morality, generosity, compassion, strength, and love will never fade,” his family said in a tribute.

Philip Boris Basser was born March 6, 1918, in Philadelphia. His mother died when he was 6, and he moved into the Foster Home for Hebrew Orphans in Germantown while his father worked. He spent time with his father on weekends, joined the Boy Scouts, played baseball and other sports, and started lifelong friendships at the foster home.

He went to his first Eagles game in 1936 and cared for pet monkeys, Skeeter and Skeeter II, for a time. He met Pearl Gershman through his best friend, and they married, and had son Stephen and daughters Faith, Shari, and Mindy. His wife and daughter Faith died earlier.

Mr. Basser was religious and listed family, country, and faith as his priorities. He attended an advertising trade school, wrote new lyrics for popular tunes, and followed the old Philadelphia Athletics baseball team until it left town in 1954. Then he switched to the Phillies and had season tickets for more than 30 years.

He doted on his children and grandchildren and attended as many of their events as he could. He had a remarkable memory and shared detailed stories of his time in the service and other events of his life.

He enjoyed antiquing and crossword puzzles, and followed the news and current events closely. He often said his longevity was due to a daily routine of oatmeal in the morning, exercise, avoiding stress, a good night’s sleep, and plenty of chocolate.

“He was the ultimate patriarch,” said his daughter Mindy Gray. “He showed his family deep morality and had incredible warmth for all of them.”

His daughter Shari Potter said: “He was our guiding light. We are reflections of the lessons we learned from him.”

In addition to his children and grandson, Mr. Basser is survived by 10 other grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, and other relatives. A sister died earlier.

A celebration of his life is to be held April 23 in New York.

Donations in his name may be made to the Penn Medicine Development Basser Center for BRCA, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, Pa. 19104.