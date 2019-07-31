Often including her husband and her cousin Carl in her reviews, she embraced an everywoman’s take on the dining experience. She was not afraid to admit that she was unfamiliar with some of the foods she sampled. In her 2015 review of V Street, she wrote: “I had no idea of what a langos ($9) was going to be. It looked like a small pizza sliced into four wedges. This dish is prepared with bits of smoked beets mixed with a sauerkraut remoulade topped with small fronds of fragrant dill. I have never tasted a sauerkraut remoulade.”