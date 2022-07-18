Ralph Dispigno Jr., 93, the genial “Uncle Ralphie” at the heart of the landmark Ralph’s Restaurant in South Philadelphia for generations, died of natural causes Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Eagleville Landing, an assisted-living facility in Exton. He was a longtime resident of Havertown.

At 87, he was working six days a week. Even at 91, when the pandemic curtailed his schedule, Mr. Dispigno came in at least three days a week, shucking clams and doing odd jobs, even cleaning bathrooms — “whatever needed to be done,” said Ed Rubino, a nephew, who said he customarily treated himself to a martini one hour before closing.

“He lived and breathed the restaurant,” Rubino said.

”He was passionate about what he did,” said Karen Castagna, his daughter. “The restaurant was his life.”

“But he always made time for us,” said Courtney Castagna, his granddaughter, for whom he blocked out one day a week to spend with her.

“When she was born, he said he would breathe for her if he could,” said Doug Castagna, his son-in-law.

And people loved him back. Three former waiters, all much younger men, came out to visit on Friday, the day before he died. One told Doug Castagna that he was relating to his buddies that his best friend happened to be 93 years old.

Rubino said Uncle Ralphie was quick to provide advice, and guidance: “He taught all of us how to be a good person and how to take care of the customer.”

“He set the precedent for work ethic,” said a niece, Alexis Rubino-Ofchinick, Ed’s daughter.

“He was a jokester,” said Karen, his daughter. “He had nicknames for everyone.” Doug was “Dougaroo” and Courtney was “Pop,” “Doo,” or “Doosenberry.” Ed Rubino was “Toe Joe.”

The story began in 1900 when Mr. Dispigno’s grandfather Francesco, an immigrant from Naples, left the fishing trade and started in the restaurant business with Ralph’s — the anglicized version of his son Rafael’s name — at 901 Montrose St. In 1915, Francesco and his wife, Catherine, moved the restaurant 2½ blocks into the current location at 760 S. Ninth St., near the Italian Market.

Ralph Dispigno Sr. and his wife, Mary, had six children. Ralph Jr., born in 1929, grew up in the restaurant, working every aspect — busing, waiting tables, working in the kitchen.

Ralph’s is a time capsule of old-time South Philly: tiled walls beneath floral-print wallpaper, plaster mouldings on the ceiling, bare-topped wooden tables, laminated menus, and the original floor, uncovered during a renovation 30 years ago and worn smooth from years of wingtips and oxfords, stilettos and huaraches.

Near the front door, to the left as you walk in, is a photo from the engagement party of Ralph Dispigno Jr. and Mildred Fanelli, in 1949, a year before their wedding. She died in 2009.

Mr. Dispigno loved his Frank Sinatra, his Artie Shaw, and his Phillies, and played the sax, clarinet, and flute — something he told an interviewer that he would have done professionally if Ralph’s didn’t exist.

He “didn’t have a mean bone in his body,” said Rubino, who, with his brother, Jimmy, the sons of Mr. Dispigno’s sister Elaine Dodaro, operates the restaurant.

Besides his daughter, granddaughter, and sister, he is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A prayer service and celebration of his life will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022. A viewing will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 21 and from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 22 at R. Strunk Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Phoenixville. Interment will be in Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill.