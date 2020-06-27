A 1980 graduate of Northeast High School, Mrs. D’Amico started as a bartender when she was 21 years old. Her husband said he was unsure whether her first job was at the old Frosty’s Saloon in Rhawnhurst or at the Frontenac Bar in Oxford Circle. She worked her way up to manager, and landed at a restaurant called Little Dave’s Bistro near Northeast Philadelphia Airport, where she met her husband. The couple later ran Albert’s Cafe & Grille for seven years before striking out on their own with Randi’s.