Richard H. Creech, celebrated medical oncologist and former department chair at Temple, has died at 83

Richard H. Creech, 83, of Fort Washington, pioneering medical oncologist, former chair of the department of medicine at Temple University Hospital’s Jeanes campus, one-time division chief of medical oncology at Temple Hospital, adjunct professor of medicine at Temple and the University of Pennsylvania, researcher, and consultant, died Saturday, July 1, of cancer at Foulkeways at Gwynedd retirement community.

Celebrated by countless patients and colleagues for his empathetic clinical care, groundbreaking research, and innovative administrative skills, Dr. Creech served as chair of the department of medicine at Jeanes Hospital, which merged with Temple Hospital in 1996, from 1992 to 2014. He practiced hematology and medical oncology, developed a continuing medical education program for staff physicians, and instituted a rotating staff schedule that included students and residents from both Temple and Penn.

He began his career in Philadelphia at American Oncologic Hospital, now Fox Chase Cancer Center, in 1972 and cared for breast cancer patients, and served as adjunct associate professor of medicine and principal investigator for group clinical trials.

His work on the cutting edge of medical breakthroughs made him an expert guest on radio talk shows, and he was quoted often in The Inquirer and Daily News. He told the Daily News in 1978 that methadone was showing positive results in alleviating pain for cancer patients. “These were poor, miserable people,” he said. “With methadone, we’ve seen them go from complete misery to relative comfort.”

In a 1980 Inquirer article about the surprising success of low-dose chemotherapy on elderly patients with metastatic breast cancer, he said: ”It goes against everything that is taught in medical schools. You’re supposed to kill as many cells as possible. But apparently in [metastatic] breast cancer, for some reason, you don’t have to go with a full cell kill.”

He was Penn’s chief of medical oncology at Philadelphia General Hospital, assistant professor of clinical medicine at Penn’s School of Medicine from 1973 to 1979, and adjunct assistant professor from 1979 to 1982. He relocated his medical oncology and hematology practice from Fox Chase to Jeanes in 1984, and served as interim division chief of medical oncology at Temple Hospital and adjunct professor at Temple’s School of Medicine from 2008 to 2010.

In a tribute, his family noted Dr. Creech’s “dedication and compassion for his patients and their families” and said he “was beloved by all.” He retired in 2014 and worked for years afterward as a consultant.

Dr. Creech was a fellow at the American College of Physicians, and College of Physicians of Philadelphia. He was a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Association for Cancer Research, and Philadelphia County Medical Society.

He was on the board of the Anna T. Jeanes Foundation and won a 2019 Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award from Marquis Who’s Who. “The only person in his office nicer than him was his beautiful wife Charlotte,” a friend said in an online tribute. “He was the best.”

Born April 6, 1940, in Boston, Richard Hearn Creech grew up in Springfield, Montgomery County, and graduated from Springfield High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree at Johns Hopkins University in 1961, medical degree at Penn in 1965, and served a residency at Penn’s Presbyterian Medical Center and fellowships at Penn and the National Cancer Institute in Maryland.

His father, Hugh J. Creech, was a renowned cancer researcher at the Institute for Cancer Research, and Dr. Creech met Charlotte Goetz, a Penn student and research assistant, in 1962 at the institute, and they married in 1963.

They couple lived in Bethesda, Md., Philadelphia, Media, and Fort Washington, and had daughters Susan and Nancy. Dr. Creech enjoyed traveling, and he and his wife set foot on all seven continents. He liked to canoe in Avalon, and he became an avid photographer and immersed himself in nature and local culture.

He put his personal affairs in order and organized his own memorial service when he became seriously ill, and gave away many of his favorite photos and mementoes to family and friends. “He connected with everybody,” said his daughter Susan Passman. “He was patient, caring, and loving.”

A family member said in an online tribute: “He was a brilliant doctor and lively wonderful cousin.”

In addition to his wife and children, Dr. Creech is survived by four granddaughters, a sister, and other relatives.

Services were held July 15.

Donations in his name may be made to Creative Beginnings, 121 Huntingdon Pike, Suite 1, Rockledge, Pa. 19046; the American Association for Cancer Research, c/o Marge Foti, 615 Chestnut St., 17th Floor, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106; and the Anna T. Jeanes Foundation, 7600 Central Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19111.