Richard P. Jaffe, longtime lawyer, influential board chair, mentor, and spiritual leader, has died at 80

Richard P. Jaffe, 80, of Philadelphia, longtime lawyer at Duane Morris, former managing partner at Mesirov Gelman Jaffe Cramer & Jamieson, former board chair for the Science Center, and Association for Corporate Growth, certified yoga and mindfulness instructor, and mentor, died Sunday, March 31, of cancer at his home in Center City.

Like his father, Josef, Mr. Jaffe earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Pennsylvania and became a lawyer in Philadelphia. He earned his law degree at Temple University and was a corporate partner at Duane Morris for the last 14 years.

Earlier, he worked at Ballard Spahr and Schnader Harrison, and was managing partner at Mesirov from 1991 to 2000. He was an expert on private equity law, transformative transactions, and corporate governance, and he counseled companies, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists.

He championed legal and scientific innovation through collaboration, and liked to say “rise above” when disagreements threatened the collective good of affiliated groups. His eclectic list of clients includes businessman and philanthropist Sidney Kimmel, filmmaker Robert Mugge, Jones New York, and NewSpring Capital.

Colleagues called him “a cornerstone of the Philadelphia business and entrepreneurial community,” and he reveled in mentoring other lawyers and young people. He earned the 2022 Duane Morris Pro Bono Leadership Award, and a former colleague said in an online tribute: “He left an indelible mark on my career and my heart.”

Matthew Taylor, chairman at Duane Morris, called Mr. Jaffe “a giant” as a lawyer and citizen, and noted “his intellect, confidence, and strategic thinking on the most complicated legal matters.” Kimmel said in a tribute: “He always thought outside of the box.”

Mr. Jaffe served as global board chair for the Chicago-based ACG in 2015 and ‘16 and was president of the Philadelphia chapter. He was also former chair of the Corporate Governance Advisory Council for Drexel University’s Lebow College of Business.

“It’s impossible not to recall his infectious smile, his subtle humor that could light up any room, and, of course, his bow tie,” colleagues at the Science Center STEM advocacy nonprofit said in an online tribute.

Away from work, Mr. Jaffe was a trustee for the University of the Arts, and the Tilt Institute for the Contemporary Image. He served on the board at Rodeph Shalom Congregation and supported Project Home, the Food Trust, and the Anti-Defamation League. “He was a champion of the arts,” said Sarah Stolfa, Tilt’s chief executive officer and artistic director.

He favored pinstripe suits and colorful bow ties, and The Inquirer and other publications took note of his sartorial style. “I love casual day,” he told The Inquirer in a 1996 story about dress down day at Mesirov, “but not at the office.”

“The unexpected is just that. One can never predict what challenges, experiences, and unforeseen events you will encounter in life.” Mr. Jaffe in a 2022 email to colleagues at the Science Center

Mr. Jaffe taught yoga and mindfulness, and offered online sessions to colleagues and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic. He rappelled down the One Logan Square high rise for a charity fundraising event and told colleagues at the Science Center in a 2022 email: “I have learned to try to meet each of life’s challenges with a positive, thoughtful, and forthright attitude.”

His brother, Harry, said: “His reach never ceases to amaze me.” A cousin said in a tribute: “Richard leaves a legacy: a true mensch.”

Richard Paul Jaffe was born Feb. 21, 1944, in Philadelphia. He grew up in Wynnefield, sold concessions at Penn’s Franklin Field as a teenager, and graduated from Central High School.

He studied biology and the history of art at Penn, and met Julie Erber when they were freshmen. They reconnected years later and married in 1972. “We kissed, and that was that,” his wife said. “The spark was there.”

They had son Robert and daughters Emily and Kate, and lived in Center City. The family traveled the world together, and Mr. Jaffe enjoyed summers in Margate, bodysurfing and slurping watermelon on the beach.

Mr. Jaffe collected art and liked to cook. He went fishing, told jokes, and played catch with his children and grandchildren.

He meditated often and loved to talk shop with his son. “He was my best friend,” his son said. “He had this presence.”

His daughter Emily said: “He was the person who pushed me to find myself as he went on the same journey to find himself.” His daughter Kate said: “We were always close. I am a daddy’s girl.”

His wife said: “We had an amazing relationship for all of those years, and I slept under his arm every single night.”

In addition to his wife, children, and brother, Mr. Jaffe is survived by five grandchildren, a sister, and other relatives.

Services were held on April 3.

Donations in his name may be made to the Food Trust, Finance Dept., One Penn Center, 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 900, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103; and the Tilt Institute for the Contemporary Image, 1400 N. American St., Suite 103, Philadelphia, Pa. 19122.