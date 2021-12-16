Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Neal Sr. died Saturday after a stroke at Bryn Mawr Hospital.

Commissioner Neal, 81, of Phoenixville, served nearly six years in the Police Department’s top job, beginning in 1992. He resigned under pressure on March 6, 1998, four weeks short of the 36th anniversary of his hiring as a patrolman in 1962.

He then worked for a few more years as a security consultant for Drexel University and the Penn’s Landing Corporation development group before retiring altogether to spend time and travel with his wife, Dolores. He was replaced as commissioner by John Timoney.

“He always wanted to make things better and equal for all people,” said his wife. “He wanted to make the community better, and he saw a way to do that through law enforcement.”

Before being named commissioner by Mayor Ed Rendell, Commissioner Neal worked in community relations for the Police Department, and served in leadership positions for the 19th Police District, Internal Affairs, the city housing police, and the Patrol Bureau.

He replaced Willie Williams as commissioner after Williams left to become chief of the Los Angeles Police Department. In making that announcement, Rendell praised Commissioner Neal, then 52, as stable, calm, and decisive, a “beat cop, first, last and always.”

On his retirement, Rendell called Commissioner Neal “as class an act as you’ll find in any city government.”

Commissioner Neal resigned after being criticized by City Council members, state representatives, and other for what he called “political reasons.” But he refused to blame the department or his tenure for what detractors cited as his failure in combating drugs and reducing crime in general.

“I think for anyone to suggest that all of the ills of society, particularly related to the issue of crime and drugs, lies wholly in the hands of law enforcement is utterly ridiculous,” he said in 1998.

Commissioner Neal was credited by many during his term for improving police equipment, boosting officer integrity, and avoiding disturbances during big events such as the Presidents’ Summit on Volunteerism, and the Million Woman March.

Born March 11, 1940, in South Philadelphia, he walked a beat on Chester Avenue in West Philadelphia, became a sergeant in 1968 and then a lieutenant 10 years later. He was promoted to chief inspector in 1991.

In addition to his wife, Commissioner Neal is survived by sons Richard Jr. and Jason, three grandchildren, and other relatives. Three brothers died earlier.

A viewing is to be held at 9 a.m., Monday, Dec. 20, at Deliverance Evangelistic Church, 2001 W. Lehigh Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19132. A service is to follow at 11 a.m. Burial is to be at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia.

