Robert Collier Jr., former associate minister, singer, writer, and actor, has died at 53

Robert Collier Jr., 53, of Ambler, former associate minister at Galilee Baptist Church, lifelong singer, writer, and actor, died Saturday, March 23, of cardiac arrest at Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Inspired by his parents, retired Pastor Robert Collier Sr. and former Assistant Pastor Maxcine Selby Collier, the Rev. Collier was ordained in 2017 and used his melodious voice, distinctive cadence, and sizable vocabulary to deliver uplifting sermons at church and touching eulogies at funerals.

His faith ran deep, and he was only 5 years old when he was so moved by a sermon at Zion Baptist Church by the Rev. Leon Sullivan that he asked that day to become a church member. People called him Rev. Bobby, and his biblically-based sermons and speeches were often dynamic and heartfelt. ”He had people standing on their feet,” his mother said.

Rev. Collier was a lifelong vocalist, and he shared his wide-ranging voice often at church and other events. He could sing tenor, baritone, and bass, and performed most recently at Zion before his father addressed the congregation.

He also sang in choirs at Galilee, Zion, Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, and elsewhere in Pennsylvania. He and two friends formed a trio they called Grace, Mercy and Peace, and they entertained at parties, weddings, funerals, and other occasions.

He played roles with the Adelphia Repertory Co. and other professional groups in the 1990s, and he and his mother cowrote a play, Philly Phamous, that was performed at Enon in 2023. He played the role of Cecil B. Moore and served as codirector of that production, and a performance of the play on April 13 at Bethlehem Baptist Church is to be in his memory.

Rev. Collier liked to cook, especially chicken dishes and candied yams, and he and his mother had just opened a catering business. He was interested in criminal justice and worked from 2008 to 2014 as a parole officer for the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole. He also performed as a vocalist, operated two start-ups, and was a program supervisor at Woods Services.

He was current president of the Optimist Club of Lower Montco, junior warden for Masons Lodge 19 in Ambler, and active with the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity. He was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and Shriners Amen Ra Temple 158 in Norristown.

“He was energetic, engaging, kind, and gentle,” his mother said. “He loved his family and friends, and even strangers.”

Robert Collier Jr. was born May 9, 1970, in Philadelphia. The family moved to Willow Grove when he was young, and Rev. Collier grew up close to his younger brother, Damond.

Precocious from the start, he was reading when he was 3 and memorizing church songs and other music when he was 5. He graduated from Abington High School in 1988 and studied communications at Manor Junior College, Montgomery County Community College, and Millersville University.

Later, he and his mother took classes together at Temple University and earned certificates of achievement in wedding planning, home decor, and floral arrangements. “Bobby always loved learning new things,” his family said in a tribute.

He had son Nahmir, married Margo Thomas, and they lived in Cheltenham Township. They divorced later, and he moved to Ambler.

Rev. Collier doted on his son and two granddaughters. He liked to read and was recently working on a novel and other writings.

He was a meticulous dresser and made it a point to spend time with his parents, especially on holidays. His family said: “Precious memories of him will linger in each heart and mind forever.”

In addition to his parents, son, granddaughters, brother, and former wife, Rev. Collier is survived by other relatives.

Visitation with the family is to be from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Zion Baptist Church, 3600 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19140. Following is to be a Masonic service at 9:30 and Christian service at 10:30.

Donations in his name may be made to the Optimist Club of Lower Montco, Box 1242, Fort Washington, Pa. 19034.