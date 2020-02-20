Rodney David Williams, 78, the former president of Philadelphia Corporation for Aging, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, of congestive heart failure at his West Oak Lane home.
Born in Philadelphia to Rodney and Bernice Williams, he graduated from John Bartram High School and Lincoln University, and earned a master’s degree in social work from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
During a 39-year career beginning in 1973, Mr. Williams helped found and grow the nonprofit agency.
Under his leadership, the agency was an early adopter of a program enabling seniors to remain at home rather than spend their final years in a nursing home. The nonprofit asked seniors about their needs, including transportation, nutritional help, and protection from abuse, and then planned and provided programs to meet those needs.
Tall, bespectacled, and rarely seen without his dog, Kosmo, Mr. Williams was a popular figure in his office.
“Rodney was known for his determination, humility, and commitment to mentoring the future leaders of tomorrow,” said current president and CEO Holly Lange. “He was a man of incredible foresight, paving the way for PCA to navigate the challenges that came our way. His commitment to staff development allowed many to advance their careers. Like myself, they remain with PCA for over 30 years of service and beyond.”
In recognition of his contributions, Mr. Williams received the agency’s 2012 M. Powell Lawton Quality of Life Award, the Human Rights Award from Philadelphia’s Commission on Human Relations, and the Liberty Bell Award from the Mayor’s Commission on Services to the Aging.
He served on the 1978 Governor’s Transition Task Force, a creator of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging. He was also a delegate to White House conferences on aging in 1981, 1995, and 2005.
Throughout his career, Mr. Williams spoke and wrote about the need for public financing of home care. Because of that interest, he was appointed by Gov. Tom Ridge to serve on the state’s Intra-Governmental Council on Long-Term Care.
“Currently,” Mr. Williams wrote in a 1994 Daily News article, “85% of public dollars spent on long-term care go to nursing homes, with only 15% going for home and community services. I have received too many sad letters from families who had to seek nursing home placement for a loved one, simply because it was covered, and home care was not.”
When Mr. Williams retired in December 2012, he told The Inquirer that despite partial funding from the Pennsylvania Lottery, he had faced a constant struggle to secure adequate state funding for his nonprofit’s services.
“We haven’t received an increase in seven years,” he said. “Things get cut out; things get capped. We have waiting lists now for home-care services. That means 1,500 people who are at home and need our help aren’t getting it.”
Before joining Philadelphia Corporation on Aging, Mr. Williams was associate executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Federation of Settlements. His early career included stints as a community worker for another social-services agency and as a worker for a crime-prevention association.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jean Silver Williams; sons Christopher Allen, Mark Andrew, Terry Lee, and Paul Lynn; four grandchildren; and a brother.
A visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, will be followed by a 10:30 a.m. memorial service at Ivy Hill Cemetery Chapel, 1201 Easton Rd., Philadelphia. Burial will be in Ivy Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Philadelphia Corporation for Aging https://www.pcacares.org/donate/.