Roseann B. Termini, 69, of Wynnewood, longtime expert in food and drug law, professor at Widener University’s Delaware Law School, author, lecturer, and single mother of three, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma at home.

Professor Termini merged her lifelong interest in the law, devotion to nutrition and health education, and ability to articulate her expertise into a celebrated 37-year career as an authority on laws, regulations, and practices regarding food, drugs, medical devices, consumer advertising, corporate accountability, veterinary products, and other topics.

She mentored students, taught at Widener for more than two decades, and previously worked as a corporate attorney and senior Pennsylvania deputy attorney general for environmental crimes. A prolific author and innovator, she published dozens of papers, articles, and books; initiated the first online food and drug law courses at Widener; and introduced similar classes for the executive graduate degree program at St. Joseph’s University.

Her signature book, Food and Drug Law: Federal Regulation of Drugs, Biologics, Medical Devices, Foods, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care, Veterinary and Tobacco Products, has been updated in several editions, and she was quoted often in The Inquirer and other publications. She also taught classes at Villanova, John Hopkins, Drexel and Temple Universities; the University of Georgia; and Pennsylvania State University Dickinson Law School.

Equally inspired to make a personal difference in the lives of others, Professor Termini adopted three children: Stan from Bulgaria in 1993, Jonathan from Vietnam in 1993, and Rosaria from Guatemala in 1998. She explained part of her thinking for adopting in a short piece she wrote for Providence College’s online journal Sociology Between the Gaps: Forgotten and Neglected Topics.

“They walked the talk, rather than donating money for a cause,” she said of a couple who also adopted three young children. “These determined parents pursued every possible avenue for the betterment of their children.”

Her son Stan said: “She wanted to make an impact on people, a long-lasting contribution to them. In our case, she wanted to provide three kids with lives that had been unavailable before.”

In doing so, Professor Termini put restrictions on her children, expressed high expectations, and explained the situation as soon as they could understand. She also encouraged explorations of their original heritage and cultural traditions and introduced them to people from their home countries.

“She was a great mother who gave her three adopted children the building blocks to succeed,” her family said in a tribute. Her daughter Rosaria said: “I am grateful to be given a chance to experience an amazing life in America through my mom’s selfless act of adoption.”

In an online tribute, a friend said: “Roseann was a super woman.” Another said: “The essence of Roseann was her compassion.”

Professor Termini served on boards, councils, and committees with many organizations, including the Justinian Association, Central Atlantic States Association of Food and Drug Law Officials, Food and Drug Law Institute, and St. Thomas More Law Society. She lectured at national and international conferences and seminars for such groups as the Food and Drug Administration, Health Law Institute, Center for Ethics and the Rule of Law, and International Federation of Society of Cosmetic Chemists.

A champion of writing complex laws in clear language, she won the Pennsylvania Bar Association’s 1999 Clarity Award for her work on the state’s plain English consumer contract law.

Born Feb. 2, 1953, Roseann Termini grew up in Yeadon, graduated from Yeadon High School, now Penn Wood, in 1971, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Drexel in 1975. She received a master’s degree and law degree from Temple in 1985, worked for a time at PPL utilities in Allentown and then in the 1980s and ‘90s for the state Attorney General’s Office.

She was a star in her tap and jazz dance classes throughout her life, completed marathons, swam as often as possible, and walked with her many dogs regularly. She volunteered for neighborhood events, distributed home-baked treats at the Post Office, and vacationed in North Cape May.

“Looking back, I appreciate now all she did,” Stan said. “She was building character and being realistic with us, and we are grateful.”

In addition to her children, Professor Termini is survived by a sister, a brother, and other relatives.

Private services are to be held Saturday, Sept. 3, and will be livestreamed.

Donations in her name may be made to Tristate Collie Club, 2960 East Powell Rd., Lewis Center, Ohio 43035; Sisters of the Good Shepherd National Advocacy Center, 504 Hexton Hill Rd., Silver Spring, Md. 20904, and Marianist Family Retreat Center, PO Box 488, Cape May Point, N.J. 08212.