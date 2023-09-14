Samuel W. Jay, assistant director of retention and adjunct professor at Villanova, academic adviser, and mentor, has died at 31

Samuel W. Jay, assistant director of retention and adjunct professor at Villanova University, popular academic adviser, mentor to many, and innovative education advocate, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, of a cardiac event at Bryn Mawr Hospital.

Born and raised in Willingboro, Dr. Jay played football at Willingboro High School and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Rowan University, and a doctorate in educational leadership two months ago at Delaware State University. He was working as assistant director of retention, teaching classes on social justice and inclusion, and mentoring men of color at Villanova.

Earlier, he spent seven years as an adjunct professor, academic adviser, tutor, and study coach for students and others at Delaware State, Rowan College at Burlington County, Rutgers University-Camden, Rowan University, and Rosemont College. No matter where he was or what role he was filling, Dr. Jay connected with people.

He used jokes and pranks to break the ice in the classroom and a sincere interest in his students to keep them engaged. He came up with innovative ideas and programs regarding student recruitment and retention, and his agreeable personality made people want to work with him.

A former student said: “He was truly a light throughout the room.” His mother, Nancy Jay, said: “He loved students.”

Dr. Jay focused on advising walk-in and first-generation students for Villanova’s Center for Access, Success, and Achievement. He also taught a weekly class, consulted with the director of tutoring services, was on the school’s Honors College Strategic Plan Committee, and co-coordinated a five-week summer study program.

In an online tribute, Shawn Proctor, Villanova’s communications and marketing program manager, said: “The term ‘good people’ is reserved for ‘a honest, helpful, or morally good person,’ according to Merriam-Webster. He was not just good people. Dr. J was wonderful people.” Villanova president Peter M. Donahue said Dr. Jay went “above and beyond to help [students] achieve personal and professional growth.”

At Delaware State, Dr. Jay taught rhetoric and composition, and advised nearly 700 students. At Rowan College at Burlington County, he helped design the Gateway to College recruitment program and advised students already in it.

“Dr. Samuel Jay was not just a remarkable scholar but also an individual who exemplified grace and diligence in every way,” officials at Delaware State said in a tribute.

He was a leader in the student support services program at Rutgers-Camden and an adviser and academic success coach at Rowan. He became an adjunct professor in writing and an academic adviser at Rosemont in 2016.

Dr. Jay also taught adult education and hosted conferences and workshops on academic and social development, diversity, racism, and student retention. Friends called him “a symbol of Black excellence,” “an amazing person and soul,” and “a warm presence.”

He was honored by the Villanova Student Government Association in February for his achievements, and his office on campus was flooded with flowers, cards, and personal notes after his death. “Sam leaves behind a legacy of love, learning, and laughter,” his family said.

Samuel Wilson Jay was born Feb. 11, 1992. He was interested in school as a boy and naturally inclined to speak in public and interact with others. He played lineman on his high school football team and, although not the best player, liked being on the team more than anyone else.

At Rowan, he received a bachelor’s in history and Africana studies in 2014, and a master’s in higher education in 2016. He earned his doctorate at Delaware State on July 14 and was scheduled to walk across the stage for his diploma next June.

In addition to his love of academics, Dr. Jay told corny jokes He liked to barbecue and entertain, and his family and friends helped him throw many memorable parties.

He went to Eagles training camp in 2019, but his father, Marshall, could never truly make him quit the New York Yankees and be a Phillies fan. He was especially close to his aunt, Gem Brown Louis.

Villanova’s Center for Access, Success and Achievement celebrated Dr. Jay’s “legacy of educational excellence” on Sept. 8, and the Gift of Life organ and tissue donor program, of which he was a member, recently recognized his compassion and selflessness. His father said: “We all started out together, but he blossomed on his own.”

His mother said: “He meant a lot to others. They loved their talks. He gave good advice. He is just gone too soon.”

In addition to his parents, Dr. Jay is survived by other relatives.

Services were held on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Donations in his name may be made to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. Third St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123.