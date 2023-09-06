Samuel K. Mathew, therapist, chaplain, priest, teacher, and veteran, has died at 74

Samuel K. Mathew, 74, of Holland, Bucks County, adult therapist at KinderCare in Philadelphia, former staff chaplain at Holy Redeemer Hospital and Albert Einstein Medical Center, retired vicar at St. Mary’s Indian Orthodox Church, religion and counseling teacher, and veteran, died Monday, July 31, of a heart attack at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Born and university-educated in Kerala, in southwest India, Father Mathew was in his mid-20s when he arrived in the United States in the mid-1970s. His objective, inspired by an older brother who immigrated before him and his own keen sense of empathy, was to enlighten Americans about India, its people and religions, its differences and similarities, and make life better for everybody.

“He wanted to give new perspectives,” said his daughter, Phoebe. “He wanted to inform. He had a passion for education and reading.”

To that end, Father Mathew served as therapist, chaplain, and counselor for those he considered most in need. Over four decades, he provided appropriate spiritual care and pastoral counseling for soldiers, trauma victims, psychiatric patients, families, and staff at hospitals, other medical facilities, and Army bases in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Indiana, North Carolina, Kentucky, and elsewhere.

He went, his family said, wherever he could press the notions that Indian people and culture are valuable, and that no one is defined by stereotypes and nationality. He worked most recently with adult substance abuse patients at KinderCare. As staff chaplain at Einstein from 1996 to 2016 and Holy Redeemer from 2004 to 2016, he interacted with followers of many faiths, hosted educational seminars for staff, and onboarded newcomers.

He was especially important to some church members during the COVID-19 pandemic as he hosted inspirational online evening prayers. “We remember his messages for their thoughtfulness and brevity,” a friend said in an online tribute.

Advertisement

Earlier, Father Mathew was a family therapist at Northwestern Human Services in Warminster and the now-defunct Kirkbride Center. He also taught religion and counseling at Martin University in Indianapolis and church history at Hood Theological Seminary in North Carolina.

Father Mathew enlisted and served as an Army chaplain from 1980 to 1988. He was a member of Indian Christians United, ordained in 1988, and appointed vicar at St. Mary’s in 1993. He served until 2000 and resumed as spiritual and administrative leader from 2005 to 2021.

“I won’t ever forget what you taught me and showed me about our faith,” a church member said online. Another said: “Your tremendous strength and love has left an impact on so many.”

The youngest of seven sons, Samuel Kochuplavila Mathew was born May 31, 1949. Kerala has thriving Christian, Muslim, and Jewish populations as well as Hindu, and Father Mathew was anxious to spread their shared Indian heritage to America.

He attended Kerala University in the state’s capital city of Thiruvananthapuram and earned bachelor’s degrees in history and economics, master’s degrees in sacred theology and divinity, and a doctorate in Christian counseling. He was later accredited in the United States by the Association for Clinical Pastoral Education.

He married Rebekah George in 1983, had daughter Phoebe and sons Phinehas and Philbie, and lived in Bensalem, Fairless Hills, and Holland. His daughter Priscilla died earlier.

Father Mathew was a longtime presence at church on Saturdays and Sundays. Members noted his kindness, generosity, wisdom, and insight. He was, a friend said, “a beacon of light in this world.”

He was a lifelong learner who liked stylish cars and taught his children the value of hard work and community service. “You have been a blessing in our lives and will forever be in our hearts,” a friend said online.

His family said: “Father Sam’s impact on the lives of those he touched will be remembered fondly, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”

In addition to his wife and children, Father Mathew is survived by a brother, and other relatives. Five brothers died earlier.

Services were held on Sunday, Aug. 13, and Monday, Aug. 14.

Donations in his name may be made to the Samuel Mathew memorial fund for the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75231.