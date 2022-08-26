Sharon Wright, 65, of Philadelphia, a retired Philadelphia police officer, grandmother of three, and cancer survivor, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, of pulmonary embolism at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Wright was a police officer from 1990 until she retired in 2006. She worked mostly with the South Philadelphia patrol unit on the 4 p.m.-to-midnight shift, often in the Grays Ferry section of the city, and told tales to her family of inspecting abandoned buildings, making car stops, and chasing down suspects.

She even met her husband, security guard Joe Leon Wright, while responding to a report of a shoplifter. Patient and compassionate by nature, Mrs. Wright navigated her law enforcement career without a major incident and was most proud of never having to fire her service handgun.

“She always said she was the voice of reason,” said Ashley Brown-Taylor, the younger of Mrs. Wright’s two daughters. “She talked first. She had to draw her gun, but she never shot it.”

Mrs. Wright worked as a security guard after she left the Police Department and retired from that job in the mid-2000s. She also worked in housekeeping and retail before she joined the force. “She was the mom we needed, and she did her best to be an example for us,” said her older daughter, Tiffany Norris.

Mrs. Wright was diagnosed with triple-negative stage three breast cancer in 2018. She underwent treatment and surgery and went into remission in 2019. But the cancer returned in July, and blood clots contributed to her death. “Cancer did not win this battle,” her daughters said in a tribute. “It was Sharon who called all the shots and remained victorious through the grace of the Lord.”

Born Dec. 8, 1956, Sharon Marie Pemberton first lived in North Philadelphia. She moved with her family to Rodman Street in West Philadelphia in 1960 and later lived on Cobbs Creek Parkway.

She graduated from West Philadelphia High School in 1973, met Todd Lynch, and they had daughter Tiffany in 1985. He died earlier. She met her husband Joe in 1990, and they had daughter Ashley in 1995, and married in 2003. He died in 2020.

Mrs. Wright was a marvelous cook, especially on the grill, and her specialties were lasagna and potato salad. She attended church with her daughters, listened to Curtis Mayfield and Sly and the Family Stone, watched musicals and old movies, and enjoyed Italian hoagies with the works. “She was never afraid to invest in our futures,” Ashley said.

Kindhearted, caring, and dependable, she doted on her three grandchildren and was known for her punctuality and dazzling smile. She navigated the obstacles in her life, her daughters said, because of her resiliency, perseverance, and humility.

“No matter what, she was able to overcome,” Ashley said. “She was independent and amazing.”

Tiffany said: “She was always there for us.”

In addition to her daughters and grandchildren, Mrs. Wright is survived by a sister and other relatives.

A celebration of her life was held Aug. 20.