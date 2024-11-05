Sheila F. Holman, associate minister, celebrated songwriter, and entrepreneur, has died at 76

Sheila F. Holman, 76, of Philadelphia, associate minister, singer, celebrated songwriter, and entrepreneur, died Sunday, Oct. 13, of renal failure at Bryn Mawr Hospital.

Born in Philadelphia in 1947, the Rev. Holman graduated from Olney High School and studied business at La Salle University. She was a singer, dancer, and songwriter as a young woman in West Oak Lane, and later opened her own Sheila Buns bakery and became ordained as a minister in 1985.

Advertisement

She married singer/songwriter Eddie Holman Jr. in 1966, and they toured the world together for years and cowrote his hit song, “I Love You” in 1968. She belonged to the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers, and her lyrics were certified platinum by the Record Industry Association of America with more than a million sales.

“I love you. What more can I say?” they wrote for “I Love You.” “I need you, darling, more and more every day.”

At home in Willingboro and later Mount Airy, the Rev. Holman baked pies, cakes, cookies, and pastries that were so delectable — and in such demand by family, friends, and neighbors — that she sold them directly from her oven to their tables. She also specialized in soul food and barbecue, and younger relatives volunteered repeatedly to be her taste testers.

She was also a top-selling representative for Avon Products, and customers came to her from all over the neighborhood for cosmetics advice. She was ordained at the International Seminary in Florida and ministered at Faith Fellowship Baptist and Mount Moriah Temple Baptist Churches in Philadelphia, and St. Paul Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Egg Harbor.

Her sermons were concise and direct, and she counseled people about marriage, family relationships, and life in general. She visited patients in hospitals and raised funds for church and community projects. She was also chair of the Mothers Board at St. Paul.

“She had such insight,” her husband said. Her family called her “loving and kind” in a tribute. “She made the lives she touched brighter,” they said.

Sheila Frances Ingrum was born Nov. 14, 1947. She attended Corinthian Baptist Church, took dancing lessons, sang in groups and choirs, and wrote poetry as well as lyrics. Her voice was alto, and she listened to Nancy Wilson, Ella Fitzgerald, and Barry White.

She was introduced to Eddie Holman Jr. in 1966 when they were singing at the same show in Norristown. He took one look at her eyes, he said, and couldn’t help but propose to her that night. They got married 10 months later.

They had sons Eddie III, Jerome, and Joseph, and a daughter, Sherrie. Their daughter and son Eddie III died earlier.

The Rev. Holman traveled across the country and to Canada, Europe, and South America with her husband, also an ordained minister, and they sailed on hundreds of world cruises while he headlined the touring entertainment. “You see me,” he said, “you see her.”

Later, she liked to sit on her deck in Mount Airy and chat with neighbors. She took her children to theme parks and movies, and other close relatives called her optimistic, supportive, and “sweet and spicy.”

Her husband said: “She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.”

Her favorite song was “Where Do I Begin” from Love Story. She had a kidney transplant 10 years ago. Friends called her “sweet,” “beautiful,” and “wonderful” in Facebook tributes.

“She was a great counselor,” her husband said. “She could tell how a person was. I couldn’t see myself without her.”

In addition to her husband and sons, the Rev. Holman is survived by seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two brothers, a sister, and other relatives. A brother died earlier.

A celebration of her life was held Nov. 1.

Donations in her name may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Md. 20852.