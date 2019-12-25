Mrs. Kaloustian ordered fine fabrics such as silk and lace from France that cost up to $1,000 a yard. She made one-of-a-kind ball gowns and wedding dresses, creating her own patterns. She loved seeing photos of her clients wearing her creations in the society pages of The Inquirer, according to Barton, who befriended Mrs. Kaloustian nearly 40 years ago at the Main Line Nautilus in Haverford, where both were members.