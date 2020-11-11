While still a novice in the 1960s, Sister Cecilia taught at St. Basil Academy. Later, she taught history and education at Manor College. The former is a private secondary school established in 1931, the latter an accredited college known primarily for its programs offering two-year associate’s degrees. Both are sponsored by the Sisters of St. Basil the Great and they share a 125-acre site on Fox Chase Road in Jenkintown.