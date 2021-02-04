Stephen F. Berr, 84, of Blue Bell, a longtime teacher and planetarium director for the Colonial School District, died Saturday, Jan. 30, of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at home.
Known for his infectious love of the stars, planets, and science education, Mr. Berr touched students, friends, and family by challenging them to investigate the mysteries of the universe as well as those on Earth.
“He made science fun,” said his son, Jonathan Berr.
“What an amazing man,” a former student wrote of Mr. Berr on Facebook. “He excited a generation about astronomy. … There were no barriers to educating his students too large to surmount.”
Mr. Berr taught earth science, physics, astronomy, and advanced classes, and was planetarium director at Colonial schools for nearly 30 years. He retired in 1993, and is remembered for his enthusiasm in the classroom and the devotion of his students and others who also embraced his love of the cosmos.
In a 1988 interview with The Inquirer, Mr. Berr explained the appeal of observing meteor showers in his usual poetic manner.
“First of all, it’s beautiful,” he said. “Second of all, it’s kind of mysterious.”
His son recalls that Mr. Berr was often stopped in public by current and former students who could not help but say hello. Always gracious, he made them “feel like they were his favorite even though he had no idea who they were,” his son said.
“On our very first date, he said, ‘Let me show you the stars,’” said Barbara Berr, his wife of 56 years. “He was always talking about the ‘mysteries of the sky.’ With his students, he was like the Pied Piper. They followed him when he taught.”
Greg Huber, a biophysicist and the director of theory at the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, was a Plymouth Whitemarsh High School student in the 1970s when he became friends with Mr. Berr due largely to their shared interest in science. He recalls Mr. Berr’s “intuitive sense” about education, a “generosity with his time,” and the “warmth of his personality.”
“He wasn’t just a teacher,” Huber said. “Because of his stature, the planetarium seemed magical, otherworldly to kids like me.”
Mr. Berr was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on May 24, 1936. He graduated from Brooklyn College and got a master’s degree in science education at Temple University. He started teaching earth science in New York but moved to Montgomery County when he got a job in the Colonial School District in 1966.
He also taught classes at Philadelphia Community College, attended many National Science Foundation activities, organized groups to watch comets and eclipses, and published writings on astronomy and astrophysics.
After his retirement, Mr. Berr sold portable planetariums to schools and museums, and trained staff in their use. He and his wife were active in Congregation Or Ami in Lafayette Hill for more than 50 years. He had a wide-ranging collection of jokes (some in Yiddish), liked puzzles and math problems, and loved to tell stories.
Mr. Berr met Barbara Solomon, also from Brooklyn, in 1964 at a concert in New Jersey. They married in 1965, and raised three children: Laura, Jonathan, and Rebecca. Mr. Berr was a writer and musician in his spare time. He took writing classes, composed stories about his childhood, and played the banjo, autoharp, concertina, and flute.
He survived a bout with cancer 20 years ago, but the aftereffects of the treatments left him vulnerable over the years to illness and breathing complications. Nevertheless, his wife said, he remained generous and determined to live as normal as possible. “He didn’t let anything stop him,” she said.
His four grandchildren nicknamed him “Grumpy” because he was the exact opposite. Granddaughter Danielle Brundage wrote a Facebook tribute to Mr. Berr that included this stanza:
“You are up there with the greats/Becoming your own constellation/Blinking and winking down at us.”
In addition to his wife, children, and grandchildren, Mr. Berr is survived by other relatives. A sister died earlier.
A private service was held, and a public memorial is to be held later.
Donations in his name may be made to Congregation Or Ami, 708 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, Pa. 19444.