Even funeral services were determined with the basketball calendar in mind, Tracie Daly said. La Salle had a game Wednesday and a grandson, Michael Doyle, is a graduate assistant coach for the Explorers. Thursday, St. Joe’s has a game and grandson Ryan Daly plays for the Hawks and grandson Toe Boyle is director of scouting and analytics. Friday and Saturday, West Chester has games, and grandson Colin Daly plays for the Rams. Also, grandson Brian Boyle is an assistant coach with the Agua Caliente Clippers of the G League and he will be taking a red-eye in this weekend.