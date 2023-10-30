Thomas Lane Anderson, retired maritime trial lawyer and lifetime Renaissance man, has died at 83

Thomas Lane Anderson, 83, formerly of Ardmore, longtime maritime trial lawyer and onetime managing partner at the Philadelphia firm of Rawle & Henderson, an expert on classical literature and music, a philosopher and avid art collector, died Thursday, Oct. 19, of complications from cancer at his niece’s home in Downingtown.

Known by many friends and colleagues as the Duke of Ardmore for his sharp intellect, wit, and friendly persona, Mr. Anderson was proficient in an eclectic array of interests. A lawyer like his father, he represented some of the world’s largest shipping lines in state and federal maritime cases in courts across the country from 1964 to 1990.

“A formidable courtroom opponent, Mr. Anderson reveled while presenting cases to juries and was universally respected by jurists and lawyers,” his family said in an online tribute. A former colleague called him “the finest trial attorney we knew.”

Mr. Anderson visited England, Spain, Russia, and elsewhere, and his sister, two brothers, and many nieces and nephews, and their families, became enthralled whenever he shared his experiences of travel abroad. “He had friends and adventures around the world,” said his niece Christine Mayock.

He organized discussion groups on classical literature and music, and assembled vast collections of books and artwork that were featured in Philadelphia Magazine and displayed at Rawle & Henderson. He worked part-time from 1998 to 2010 as a literary adviser and lecturer at Barnes & Noble bookstores in Bryn Mawr and Devon.

He founded the Classics Discussion Group at Barnes & Noble in Bryn Mawr in 2003 and teamed in 2007 with store colleague Kathy Siciliano to celebrate the 200th birthday of American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. “When he was alive, Longfellow was the most important literary figure in the U.S., barring none,” Mr. Anderson told the Main Line Times & Suburban. “He was the lion of American letters. We need to be reminded of who Longfellow was and what he accomplished.”

Advertisement

Siciliano told the Times & Suburban that Mr. Anderson’s monthly hour-long discussions “usually inspires people to read the selections afterward. They get more out of them because they are better informed.” She added: “He’s extremely humble. But there’s a reason why I call his seat during the discussion ‘the throne of knowledge.’”

Mr. Anderson also organized discussion groups for local schools at which he introduced students, faculty, and others to movies, operas, plays, and other forms of expression by William Shakespeare, Giuseppe Verdi, Robert Louis Stevenson, and other literary giants. “I appreciated his witty repartee and vast knowledge of local history and people,” a former colleague said in a tribute. A friend said: “Seeing an email from Tom in my inbox always brought a smile to my face.”

Thomas Lane Anderson was born Dec. 1, 1939, in Philadelphia. He grew up in Drexel Hill, played piano as a boy, and graduated at the top of his class from St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in 1957.

He studied philosophy, literature, and languages, and earned a bachelor’s degree summa cum laude at Georgetown University in 1961. He represented Georgetown on the College Bowl TV quiz show, graduated from its law school in 1964, and was a member of the school’s law review.

He lived in Ardmore for 40 years before moving to Wynnewood a few years ago. He was religious, studied Greek and Latin, and touted the writings of Gerard Manley Hopkins and G.K. Chesterton for adults, and C.S. Lewis for children.

As a senior at St. Joseph’s Prep, he wrote a poem called Salus Mundi that reads: “Man, cringe not to see/That awful face/All wrenched in agn’y fierce/As tinted leaves/Which toss and swim/And swarm in Autumn gust/In splendor to their rest/So much the visage/Of the Christ/To us most beauteous be.”

His niece said: “He was always interested in people. He saw both sides of everything and didn’t judge. He just wanted to get to know people.”

In addition to his niece and sister, Elizabeth Anderson Dornberger, Mr. Anderson is survived by other relatives. His brothers died earlier.

A service was held Friday, Oct. 27. A celebration of his life is to be held later.