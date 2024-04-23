Tim Dowling, retired chief deputy city commissioner, former supervisor of elections, and single dad, has died at 61

Tim Dowling, 61, of Philadelphia, retired chief deputy city commissioner, former supervisor of elections, longtime election finance and document specialist, and single dad, died Wednesday, April 17, of colon cancer at his home in Oxford Circle.

A lifelong Philadelphian, Mr. Dowling served as chief deputy to city commissioner Lisa M. Deeley from 2016 until his retirement in 2022. Before that, he was supervisor of elections from 2012 to 2016 and election finance and document specialist from 1996 to 2012.

He joined the city commissioners’ office as a temporary assistant in 1987, was mentored by former commissioner Marge Tartaglione in the 1980s and ‘90s, and became such an expert on election law and campaign finance that Deeley drafted him as her chief deputy when she assumed office in 2015.

In an online tribute, Deeley said: “I surprised everyone by hiring Timmy, which instantly made me a player. … He taught me one call, one conversation, at a time.” In all, Mr. Dowling served in the city commissioners’ office for 35 years.

Routinely direct in his manner and guided by his motto, “I use facts,” Mr. Dowling could be witty, too. He said on his LinkedIn page, “When dealing with politicians, their political operatives, the press, and those involved and concerned with the political process, it is best to be factually blunt, to the point, and to make no promises. Oh, and always, always keep a set of Purdon’s Pennsylvania Statutes Annotated, Title 25 elections, and electoral districts close at hand.”

He started as a ward leader in Northeast Philadelphia and soon became a regular at the city’s voter registration office. He told The Inquirer in 1996: “You can register as many people to vote as you want. But if they don’t come out to vote, it’s worthless.”

“If you saw him, you probably never knew he had cancer or what he was going through because he was more interested in how everyone else was doing.” Brigid Dowling-Smith, Mr. Dowling's daughter

During an unusually busy time in October 2008, when Barack Obama was running for president, he told The Inquirer: “It happens every year but not on this scale. It looks as if every man, woman, child, and fetus in Philadelphia is registering.”

Mr. Dowling had daughter Brigid when he was 26 and reared her as a doting single father with a single-minded goal. “He dedicated himself to be the best dad, father-in-law, grandfather, son, and brother,” his daughter said. “His greatest joy was to see his family happy.”

He had strong views about lots of issues, and he wrote impassioned letters to the editor of The Inquirer. “Just being in his orbit challenged you to be better and to persevere,” said his younger brother Joe.

Mr. Dowling was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2018 and finally went into hospice care on April 3. Everybody said he never complained, only encouraged.

“If you met Tim, you were friends for life,” his daughter said. “He not only showed up for you but also the people you loved.” His sister, Helen, said: “He was the bravest, strongest, toughest warrior I have ever known.”

Timothy Andrew Dowling was born Jan. 9, 1963, in Philadelphia. He grew up with his parents, James and Helen, and siblings, Jim, Helen, and Joe, and was a football, lacrosse, and baseball star at the Frankford Boys Club, William Penn Charter School, and Drexel University.

Big and burly, he worked as a bouncer and truck driver before finding his niche in city government. He read Muscle & Fitness magazine and was a consistent cornhole champion in Wildwood.

He rooted for the NFL’s Green Bay Packers instead of the Eagles and even became part owner when he received a single share of Packers team stock as a retirement gift. He cheered for his daughter and four grandchildren even louder at their many events, and usually dropped by for dinner at least once a week. The kids called him Pop.

“Whenever my wife asked me a question about something, my normal response was: ‘Well, what did your Dad say about it,’” said his son-in-law, Christian Smith.

He reveled in his Irish heritage, did tax returns for colleagues, and wrote touching letters of support to veterans and their families. He played golf and collected coins. He won some and lost some at Parx Casino.

On nice days, he liked to walk his daughter’s Goldendoodle, Charlie, through nearby fields and streams. “He was just a larger-than-life guy,” his daughter said. ”A child truly has a chance at life with a present father.”

In addition to his mother, siblings, daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren, Mr. Dowling is survived by other relatives.

Visitation with the family is to be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, April 26, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19124. A funeral Mass is to follow on Friday.

Donations in his name may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, Office of Institutional Advancement, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19111.